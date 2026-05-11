A team boss has hinted they are in discussions with four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen about a potential team up.

Verstappen has had a rough start to 2026, having only achieved a best result of fifth across four grands prix so far, and his long-term future with Red Bull has been called into question.

Verstappen is clearly not a fan of the new regulations that have swept into the sport in 2026, describing the new cars as 'not fun' to drive, and he is said to be 'seriously considering' a retirement from the sport.

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On the other hand, Verstappen has been enjoying alternative racing series, including sim racing and GT3 racing with his own GT3 team.

Next weekend, Verstappen will once again take to the Nurburgring Nordschleife for the 24 Hours of Nurburgring race alongside team-mates Jules Gounon, Dani Juncadella and Lucas Auer.

And one team boss has clearly seen quite how much the Dutchman has been enjoying racing outside of F1, dropping a hint that he wants Verstappen to join his World Endurance Championship (WEC) project.

Ford chief makes a move for Max Verstappen

Ford are making their hypercar debut in the WEC next year, and Ford Racing chief Mark Rushbrook has said he would love to have Verstappen racing in at least one event for the team.

Ford have a good relationship with Red Bull's F1 team, with the brands having entered a power unit partnership at the start of this year.

"We love Max," Rushbrook told Motorsport.com. "We love what he does in the Formula 1 car, on the track.

"We love him off the track. He's a great person, as much as he's a great driver. We love his passion to be racing GT3, like he is, and what he does with developing drivers through sim racing and getting them on the track.

"So, of course, we have regular discussions with him about what are the opportunities to do more in sportscar, including Hypercar. He’s a racer. He wants to race.

"We’re not announcing anything," Rushbrook continued. "He wants to go race Le Mans and race for the overall win, but most years the schedule doesn't allow it, right? While he's a committed Formula 1 driver, most years now it's a conflict.

"I think we're just talking about what the opportunity is and if and when it makes sense, and everybody wants to do it, then great.

"One of the great things about Max, is drivers like him don't come along that often, in terms of what he accomplishes on track, right? But it's how he accomplishes it.

"Especially this year when we were in Barcelona [for the F1 shakedown]. Hearing his feedback on the radio while he's out on track, testing his brand new car, and then he would come back in after doing, depending on the stint, 30, 40, 50 laps.

"The amount of detail that he's able to give feedback to the engineers that is so much more valuable than all the data that the engineers have.

"It's complimentary, it's got to go together. Just the mental capacity and the bandwidth that he has for developing a car, for racing a car, for tuning a car. To have a driver like that in your programme, at some point, even if it's only for one race, is pretty meaningful."

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How long will Verstappen stay in F1?

Rushbrook's proposal was not for Verstappen to become a full-time WEC driver in place of F1, but there is every reason to suggest that he might be a full-time racer in a different series in years to come.

Verstappen is clearly enjoying his other racing exploits more at this moment in time, and may just be starting to think he could be a full-time GT3 racer while he is still in the peak of his career, at just 28 years of age.

An interview from 2021 recently resurfaced in which Verstappen claimed that he will stop racing if race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase stops working with him.

Lambiase has recently been confirmed to be leaving Red Bull and instead joining McLaren no later than 2028.

Time will tell whether Verstappen starts prioritising racing series such as WEC, IMSA and GT3 rather than having a continued presence in F1.

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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