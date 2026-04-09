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Credit for photo: Mercedes-Benz AG x GPFANS

Max Verstappen effect causes Nurburgring cancellations

Credit for photo: Mercedes-Benz AG x GPFANS — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen effect causes Nurburgring cancellations

Max Verstappen could be to blame for an awkward U-turn ahead of the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has prompted a boost in interest towards the Nurburgring 24 Hours as his frustrations over the F1 2026 regulations continue to boil over.

The Dutchman has been painfully vocal about his dislike of the new chassis and power unit regulations brought into the sport this season, particularly disagreeing with the increased focus on electrical energy.

At the Japanese Grand Prix last time out, Dutch media reported his lack of enjoyment across the opening three rounds of this year's campaign was so low, that he was 'seriously considering' retirement.

The 28-year-old himself has often spoken of how money and racking up drivers' titles is of no interest to him, instead insisting he races purely for fun.

This was evidenced when Verstappen clambered out of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 last month bearing a huge grin after winning the NLS2 race at the iconic Nurburgring circuit.

Though Verstappen and his No.3 Mercedes team were sadly disqualified and stripped of their race victory just hours later, the Dutchman still managed to get in valuable track time ahead of his Nurburgring 24 Hours attempt in May.

The Green Hell has enjoyed increased publicity, attendance and online livestream views thanks to Verstappen's involvement, and is now a far cry from the bleak financial situation the circuit previously found itself in.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares Ferrari masterplan as FIA meet for 2026 crunch talks

Nurburgring set to cancel 24 Hour entries over high demand

After the 2020 edition was impacted by the pandemic, participation numbers plummeted into the double digits, but in recent years, entries into the Nurburgring 24 Hours have sat at around 130 cars.

Now however, it even seems the 'Verstappen effect' has stretched beyond the legions of fans tuning in around the world, with the Dutchman's presence leading to a high volume of racing teams applying to take part.

As a result, some entries are now set to be cancelled due to the high demand from willing participants this year, with the Nurburgring 24 Hours organiser now facing the undesirable task of canceling entries from several teams ahead of the iconic endurance race.

An official statement from ADAC Nordrhein read: "To ensure a fair process for all teams, the regulations stipulate that a review and selection will take place after the entry deadline."

This means that though the legendary German event was overrun with applicants, a maximum of 150 cars will be allowed to take part next month with many set to be turned away.

In past years, all it took to be guaranteed a race place was to meet the organiser's requirements for professionalism and safety, and in 2007, a record-breaking 227 vehicles took part, a record that is unlikely to ever be broken with safety a key focus of the event in recent years.

When is the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours?

The event’s immense popularity is evident, with the entry list already maxed out at 150 cars. Track activities kick off on Thursday, May 14, followed by the start of the 24-hour race on Saturday afternoon. Fans can catch all the live action from home on Red Bull TV and YouTube.

Schedule for ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring 2026
Day Time (UK) Session / Activity
Thursday May 14 07:30 Circuit activities commence & free practice
Friday May 15 11:40 Top Qualifying 1 (Top-Q1)
Friday May 15 15:00 Top Qualifying 2 & 3 (Top-Q2 & Top-Q3)
Saturday May 16 14:00 Start of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring
Sunday May 17 14:00 Finish of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's getting ugly and he needs Christian Horner to rein him in

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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