‘Almost don’t want to drive’: Max Verstappen is ‘emotionally drained’ by F1’s new 2026 cars

The four-time world champion is not enjoying the changes to F1 in 2026

Max Verstappen has been vocal in his criticism of F1’s new 2026 cars for weeks now, but the four-time world champion hit a new low in Melbourne on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Dutchman said he felt ‘empty’ after crashing out of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix in Q1. It was a shocking moment, and afterwards the Red Bull superstar was downcast in his assessment of the sport’s sweeping new regulations.

Verstappen 'absolutely not happy'

Verstappen, speaking with media, immediately admitted he's "absolutely not happy" with the current generation of F1 cars, claiming: "It doesn't matter where I qualify.

“Whether I was at the front or where I am now, I'm completely drained emotionally. It already felt really bad in the car beforehand."

These are dark days for a man who has performed heroics in whatever car he has sat in during a glittering career to date. So dark that it appears to be destroying his love for racing right now.

Dutch superstar questions the future

Verstappen admitted that things are so bad at times: "almost get to a point where you just don't want to drive.”

These are worrying soundbites for F1, with Verstappen consistently saying in recent months that he will not continue to race in the sport if he ceases to enjoy it.

One thing the Red Bull star does know is that 2026 is going to be a long and trying season.

Max ready for a long and difficult season

"Yes, yes, I've already mentally prepared myself for that," he admitted, before offering some more explanation about why he is so frustrated.

"You can't drive naturally and have to keep your foot on the gas as much as possible to save your battery. You have to approach certain corners differently to save energy on the exit. For me, it has very little to do with racing."

Verstappen will start 20th of the 22 drivers on the grid for Sunday’s season opener (3pm local time, 4am UK, 11pm Saturday EST), with Mercedes sitting pretty with a front row lockout courtesy of pole sitter George Russell and team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

The only very slight crumb of comfort for Verstappen and Red Bull was his new team-mate Isack Hadjar proving best of the rest in P3.

