Toto Wolff issues worrying verdict as George Russell flops again at Monaco Grand Prix

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has opened up on George Russell's woes at the Monaco Grand Prix and it does not make for pleasant reading.

The 28-year-old British star started the 2026 season as favourite to win his first world title, and things looked good when he claimed victory at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Since then, however, Russell's teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli has won four grands prix in a row, and opened up a 43-point lead in the drivers' standings.

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Heading into the weekend in Monaco, Russell was hoping to bounce back, but he has been off the pace all weekend long.

while Antonelli was claiming a fourth pole position of the season on Saturday, Russell could only qualify down in sixth.

It means Russell has an awful lot to do at a track where it is notoriously difficult to overtake in order to avoid losing yet more ground in the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

Toto Wolff - Russell lacking confidence

Mercedes team principal Wolff gave his verdict on Russell's weekend so far after qualifying on Saturday.

"He just never had the confidence in the car," Wolff told Sky Sports F1.

"Qualifying started on a bad foot, FP3 was still very ok, and once you start to run behind the performance and you lose the confidence, it's super difficult to catch up again.

"I think if there was one session more he would have been there or thereabouts. But he didn't have anything grip and Monaco, no grip, means you can't push it."

George Russell - lacking confidence says Wolff.

Antonelli's extraordinary run

Antonelli's pole position lap was enough to beat even the great Max Verstappen, who finished four hundredths of a second behind the young Italian.

It means that he has now achieved four poles in the last five races, putting himself in a great position to win a fifth race in succession.

It's a remarkable turnaround for a driver who finished last of the remaining runners at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Antonelli has taken complete control of the drivers' championship battle, and is well on his way to becoming the youngest ever world champion and the first Italian champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

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