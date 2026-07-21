close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
mercedes, george russell, toto wolff

Toto Wolff warns George Russell he is not blameless for Mercedes woes

mercedes, george russell, toto wolff — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff warns George Russell he is not blameless for Mercedes woes

Russell pain at Spa

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed George Russell can not just blame his F1 car for his misfortune in 2026.

Russell entered the season as one of the favourites for the world championship due to having one to the most competitive cars in Mercedes, as well as seeing off his team-mate Kimi Antonelli comfortably in 2025.

But despite winning the opening race of the season in Australian, the campaign has spun wildly away from the British driver, who now sits third in the world championship.

Although Russell is only five points behind Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, he now trails Antonelli by 50 points - the equivalent of two race wins - following his retirement at Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Antonelli won the race to compound Russell's misery after he was taken out on the first lap following the Kemmel straight by Hamilton who was hit with a five-second penalty for being at fault for the collision.

Russell started third but dropped places due to an already identified problem with his straight-line speed that was not affecting Antonelli.

The British driver screamed profanity at his team in the aftermath of his crash demanding they sort his issue that is causing him to see his title dreams slip away further.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton deals Spa blame as Verstappen left speechless

Toto Wolff says Russell's problems 50-50

While Toto Wolff has sympathy for Russell's plight, he warned the 28-year-old that his form has also been far from perfect recently in his battle with Antonelli.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff said: “George has our 100 per cent support.

"George tried the outside, late braking and it should have been his corner but that's a racing incident. These things can happen whether you are at the front, middle or back of the pack.

George Russell endured a miserable Belgian Grand Prix weekend
George Russell endured a miserable Belgian Grand Prix weekend

"George had a difficult weekend, probably half of it will be attributed to the power unit that wasn't as good as it should have been on his side, and the other side maybe on the driving.

"But we are in this together. We all do mistakes. Today it was a mistake that the team did, another day it will be a mistake of the driver.

"We just need to minimise it and support each other."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

READ MORE: The $215m F1 arms race which could win Lewis Hamilton world title number 8

Related

F1 Mercedes George Russell Toto Wolff

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes F1 blow after Red Bull 'sign Kimi Antonelli scout'

Mercedes F1 blow after Red Bull 'sign Kimi Antonelli scout'

  • Today 12:28
George Russell down but not out as Mercedes star issues F1 war cry

George Russell down but not out as Mercedes star issues F1 war cry

  • Today 09:12
Sky F1 pundit urges Red Bull to contact FIA over Toto Wolff comments

Sky F1 pundit urges Red Bull to contact FIA over Toto Wolff comments

  • Today 08:27
Untelevised F1 team radio shows George Russell's X-RATED fury at Mercedes

Untelevised F1 team radio shows George Russell's X-RATED fury at Mercedes

  • Yesterday 22:42
Toto Wolff shuts down George Russell questions at Belgian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff shuts down George Russell questions at Belgian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:42
Haas to make F1 driver lineup change at Hungarian Grand Prix

Haas to make F1 driver lineup change at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 11 minutes ago

Just in

19:45
Haas to make F1 driver lineup change at Hungarian Grand Prix
18:44
Max Verstappen's F1 future takes unexpected turn after Belgian Grand Prix
16:29
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton deals Spa blame as Max Verstappen left speechless
15:56
Red Bull chief reveals why team are losing staff as Max Verstappen future hangs in the balance
13:56
Famous race track abandons F1 in favour of MotoGP
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen's F1 future takes unexpected turn after Belgian Grand Prix Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's F1 future takes unexpected turn after Belgian Grand Prix

1 hour ago
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team Latest F1 News

Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team

Today 13:10
Aston Martin F1 chief releases statement after chastening Belgian Grand Prix Latest F1 News

Aston Martin F1 chief releases statement after chastening Belgian Grand Prix

Today 10:54
George Russell down but not out as Mercedes star issues F1 war cry George Russell

George Russell down but not out as Mercedes star issues F1 war cry

Today 09:12
Ontdek het op Google Play
x