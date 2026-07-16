Max Verstappen manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause
Max Verstappen manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause
The very latest from Raymond VermeulenMake us your Google favorite
Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen has issued a new statement about his superstar client's future in F1.
The 28-year-old four-time world champion has been strongly linked with an exit from Red Bull as the team struggles to provide him with a winning car in 2026.
Verstappen, who is currently languishing in seventh in the championship standings, will be able to activate his exit clause later this month, should he wish to.
Vermeulen though has maintained throughout recent weeks that Verstappen's first choice would be to stay with Red Bull, the team which gave him a shot in F1 and helped him win those four world titles.
Despite that apparent wish to ideally stay put, Verstappen has been repeatedly linked with Mercedes, while reports suggest his camp have also held talks with McLaren.
READ MORE: The $215m F1 arms race which could win Lewis Hamilton world title number 8
'Max wants to finish his time with Red Bull'
Speaking to OE24, Vermeulen explained: "There's a lot being written about it. But the truth is, Max wants to finish his time with Red Bull.
"He has a contract until 2028 and would like to fulfil it."
That much-publicised exit clause in Verstappen's contract kicks in if he is outside the top two in the standings at the summer break. That is now a mathematical certainty, but Vermeulen says that does not mean it will be activated.
Will Verstappen activate his Red Bull exit clause?
"The fact that this clause exists doesn't mean we'll activate it," he claimed.
"We could have activated it in recent years as well, and we haven't."
Verstappen heads to Spa for the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend after crashing in qualifying in Austria and then in the race at Silverstone. The Dutchman was clearly angry and frustrated after the second of those incidents robbed him of a potential podium finish.
Vermeulen believes despite the struggles Red Bull have suffered this season, things are improving and Verstappen will be in a position to once again challenge for race wins very soon - "probably not now in Spa, but the chances increase in Budapest and Zandvoort..."
This is a story which could run and run
While the current focus is on what Verstappen will do in the coming days and weeks, this is a story which could run for a while yet. The driver has until October to decide if he wants to activate that exit clause, which is bad news for Red Bull.
A late decision from the Dutchman would leave the team scrambling to replace him for 2027 and beyond, and to calm sponsors who have bought into the Verstappen dream.
Should Verstappen bolt from Red Bull, McLaren's Oscar Piastria has been seen as the most likely replacement but his camp claims he is very happy in papaya.
Recent days have seen young Haas star Ollie Bearman also tabbed as a potential Red Bull signing, but he is currently a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy so the Scuderia would need to sign off on any potential deal.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals
READ MORE: Christian Horner's 'huge pressure' moment which sparked Red Bull axe
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals
- 3 hours ago
The sweet promise F1 champion Max Verstappen kept for his sister will melt your heart
- Yesterday 21:45
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked
The $215m F1 arms race that could give Lewis Hamilton world title number 8
Alpine F1 team to pay tribute to racing star after fatal crash
The sweet promise F1 champion Max Verstappen kept for his sister will melt your heart
Latest News
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked
- 26 minutes ago
Aston Martin risk 'world of pain' as F1 insiders highlight the dangers of Newey plan
- 1 hour ago
The $215m F1 arms race that could give Lewis Hamilton world title number 8
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals
- 3 hours ago
Alpine F1 team to pay tribute to racing star after fatal crash
- Yesterday 22:30
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june