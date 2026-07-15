The sweet promise F1 champion Max Verstappen kept for his sister will melt your heart
The sweet promise F1 champion Max Verstappen kept for his sister will melt your heart
Max Verstappen is clearly a man of his wordMake us your Google favorite
Following Victoria Verstappen's recent wedding, a clip from several years ago showing F1 star Max Verstappen telling a sweet story about his sister has resurfaced on social media.
Max Verstappen is now a four-time champion in the sport, and was able to celebrate Victoria's wedding earlier this month with his own family in tow, including partner Kelly Piquet and baby Lily Verstappen-Piquet.
It must have been a full circle moment for the Verstappen family, with Victoria also having her own children and the two siblings both being in their late 20s now.
But during the early days of Verstappen's career in F1, they were just teenagers, and were often accompanied by their father Jos Verstappen and mother Sophie Kumpen.
Verstappen made his F1 debut at age 17, meaning Victoria was just 15, and by the time he was 18, Verstappen had claimed his first grand prix victory.
But he scored his first ever world championship point in his first season with Toro Rosso, at the 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix. A few years later, Verstappen would go on to reveal that this race would prove costly for him, having to keep a promise to his younger sister and buy her an expensive present.
Now, the full clip of him describing the situation has gone viral once more.
READ MORE: Red Bull told to replace Verstappen with F1 'gem'
Max kept handbag promise
"15 years old and the funny thing was at the beginning of the season I promised her a handbag when I scored my first point so that happened in Malaysia and that was the first thing that I was thinking about when I crossed the line," Verstappen said.
"'Ok, now I have to buy my sister a handbag'."
The clip then cuts to Victoria explaining the situation and how she no longer uses the bag which her brother bought her.
"The most emotional piece in my closet is the piece that I got from my brother when he scored his first point in Malaysia," Victoria reveals.
"He promised to buy me a bag. Actually, I don't really use the bag a lot anymore, but I love having it in my closet as some sort of emotional value.
"And then when you see it again, I think that's nice."
READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs for Mercedes and more F1 silly season moves
READ MORE: Christian Horner's two big mistakes that caused a Red Bull civil war
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