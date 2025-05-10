Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed their daughter Lily into the world ahead of the Miami Grand Prix weekend, and people are already talking about the newborn's potential future in Formula 1.

The four-time world champion revealed he would be missing Thursday's media day in Miami to attend the birth of his daughter, and the pair announced the birth of Lily Verstappen-Piquet on Instagram.

Piquet herself is the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, and with the amount of racing pedigree in Lily's family, conversation inevitably turned to her racing future in the F1 paddock.

However, it's not just Lily's father and maternal grandfather that boast an impressive F1 career, the youngster the latest addition to an incredible motor racing family tree.

Verstappen and Piquet - racing in the blood

On both her mother and father's side, Lily Verstappen-Piquet has plenty of racing talent in her family, should she decide to pursue the sport as she grows older.

Max Verstappen

Hailed as the greatest racing talent of his generation, and now firmly in the discussion for the greatest F1 driver of all time, Max Verstappen has four world titles to his name and is only 27 years old.

In addition to this, Verstappen also has 64 race victories, 43 pole positions and 115 podiums in F1, and sits below only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton on the highest number of race wins in history.

Outside of F1, Verstappen frequently takes part in sim racing events, and has even conducted tests in sportscars, including a recent test in GT3 machinery.

Kelly Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet and Sylvia Tamsma, but is herself a model and columnist.

Whilst Piquet has never taken part in competitive racing, she is embedded in the motorsport world thanks to her father and partner, whom she frequently supports from the Red Bull garage on race weekends.

Nelson Piquet won the F1 world drivers' championship in 1981, 1983, and 1987, battling the likes of Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell during his career.

The Brazilian racing driver has 23 grand prix victories, alongside 24 pole positions and 60 podiums, but has also raced outside of F1.

In 1992 and 1993, Piquet attempted the Indy 500 with Team Menard, but failed to finish better than P32.

Piquet also took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1996 and 1997, but a victory also eluded him in both of these events.

Father of Max Verstappen and paternal grandfather to Lily-Verstappen Piquet, Verstappen Sr competed in F1 from 1994 until 2003, where he claimed two podiums in his first season with Benetton.

Verstappen Sr won the 2008 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class, and won the LMP2 title the same year.

In recent years, the Dutchman has turned to rally racing, and currently competes in the European Rally Championship.

Sophie Kumpen

Sophie Kumpen is not only Max Verstappen's mother and Lily's grandmother, but also a former racing driver who competed in touring car racing in the 1990's, and is the 1995 Andrea Margutti Trophy karting champion.

At 17, the Belgian finished ahead of former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella in the karting world championship, and also competed against Jenson Button and Christian Horner during her karting career.

In an interview with Business F1, Horner said of Kumpen: "I raced against Max’s mum [Kumpen] in 1989 in the junior kart world championship. In that race, there were some super-talented drivers: Jan Magnussen, Jarno Trulli, Giancarlo Fisichella and Dario Franchitti. She was top 10 in the world, for sure,”

However, Kumpen quit racing in 1996 to focus on raising her children Max and Victoria Verstappen, after she married Jos Verstappen. The pair separated in 2008.

Nelson Piquet Jr

Son of Nelson Piquet and Kelly Piquet's older brother, Piquet Jr is Lily Verstappen-Piquet's uncle and yet another family member that has enjoyed a racing career.

The Brazilian driver competed in F1 from 2008 until 2009, where he picked up a podium finish at the 2008 German Grand Prix.

Piquet Jr then switched to racing in America, where he completed one race in the NASCAR Cup Series, before competing in the Xfinity and Truck Series where he earned three wins across both series.

What nationality is Lily Verstappen-Piquet?

So, if in the future Lily Verstappen-Piquet becomes a racing driver, which national anthem will play if she wins?

She has a choice between the Netherlands, Brazil, Germany and Monaco, and with a German-born Brazilian mother, a Belgian-born Dutch father and grandparents who are Dutch, Belgian and Brazilian, whilst also being born in Monaco, Lily has plenty of options to choose from.

However, Verstappen has confirmed the passport little Lily will hold, where he said: "I think just Dutch and Brazilian. Let's just keep it simple."

