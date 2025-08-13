Max Verstappen issues update on his daughter's F1 paddock debut

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has opened up on plans to bring his new daughter to the track.

The Dutchman was delighted to welcome Lily into the world in spring 2025 with long-term partner Kelly Piquet, and has taken every available opportunity to spend time with his family over the past few months.

With F1 midway through its summer break, he is currently doing exactly that, and was spotted enjoying a much-needed few days in the Sardinian sunshine last weekend.

However, the 27-year-old has admitted he has no intention of taking Lily to the circuit any time soon, as reported by Motorsport.com.

"I don't know," he said. "I'm not really in a rush about it. I want her to have a little peace so I don't necessarily want her here."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcomed baby Lily to the world earlier this year

Verstappen set to lose F1 drivers' crown

Lily has likely been a welcome distraction for Verstappen in what has been a turbulent year on the track.

He currently occupies third spot in the drivers' championship behind the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, with just 10 races remaining of the 2025 campaign.

But with the gap to the latter in second position now almost 100 points, the four-time champion looks set to relinquish his title unless he can pull off the unlikeliest of comebacks.

Verstappen - who recently confirmed he will be staying at Red Bull in 2026 - may well have already turned his focus to next season, when teams and drivers will embark on a new era with the introduction of major engine regulation changes.

