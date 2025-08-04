F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton disaster puts Ferrari in serious danger
A disastrous weekend for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Hungarian Grand Prix has put Ferrari in danger in the F1 championship standings.
Despite starting on pole position, Leclerc finished the Hungarian GP off the podium relinquishing third place to Mercedes star George Russell, and earning a five-second time penalty for erratic driving.
With Russell outscoring Leclerc, and Kimi Antonelli picking up the last point in the top 10, the Mercedes pair outscored Ferrari in Hungary with Lewis Hamilton finishing outside of the points entirely.
The Hungarian GP was a nightmare race for the seven-time world champion, who did not have the pace to fight back into the top 10 and went off track in his battle with Max Verstappen.
As a result of Ferrari's miserable weekend, Mercedes have closed the gap to Ferrari in the standings to 24 points; and if the Brackley-based outfit emerge stronger after the summer break the Scuderia could be in serious trouble.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|284
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|275
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|187
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|172
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|151
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|109
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|64
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|54
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|37
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|27
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|26
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|26
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|22
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|20
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|16
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|14
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|10
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|8
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|559
|2
|Ferrari
|260
|3
|Mercedes
|236
|4
|Red Bull
|194
|5
|Williams
|70
|6
|Aston Martin
|52
|7
|Kick Sauber
|51
|8
|Racing Bulls
|45
|9
|Haas
|35
|10
|Alpine
|20
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton admits Ferrari issues as Verstappen blasts Hungarian GP investigation
F1 RESULTS: McLaren title rivals stage thriller as Hamilton hits rock bottom
READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle
READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari
