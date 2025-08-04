F1 News Today: Hamilton admits Ferrari issues as Verstappen blasts Hungarian GP investigation

Lewis Hamilton issued a concerning comment about his future at Ferrari following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle

The FIA have reached a verdict over Max Verstappen's overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix after the F1 champion was noted by the stewards.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen blasts FIA stewards investigation after controversial Hamilton incident

Max Verstappen has called out the FIA's stewards for placing him under investigation after an incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton takes Ferrari merchandise OFF fan at Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton was filmed snatching Ferrari merchandise away from a F1 fan at an event prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc's fury exposes Ferrari as serious title contenders

It was all looking good for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc took a stunning pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix and then appeared to have the pace to keep the McLarens behind him for much of the first half of Sunday's race.

➡️ READ MORE

Race abandoned after 15-car pileup causes chaos

The race of a FIA sanctioned championship was abandoned at Imola this weekend after an incident involving 15 cars caused chaos in the Italian F4 championship.

➡️ READ MORE

Related