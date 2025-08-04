close global

lewis hamilton, ferrari, 2025, sad

F1 News Today: Hamilton admits Ferrari issues as Verstappen blasts Hungarian GP investigation

F1 News Today: Hamilton admits Ferrari issues as Verstappen blasts Hungarian GP investigation

lewis hamilton, ferrari, 2025, sad

Lewis Hamilton issued a concerning comment about his future at Ferrari following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle

The FIA have reached a verdict over Max Verstappen's overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix after the F1 champion was noted by the stewards.

Verstappen blasts FIA stewards investigation after controversial Hamilton incident

Max Verstappen has called out the FIA's stewards for placing him under investigation after an incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton takes Ferrari merchandise OFF fan at Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton was filmed snatching Ferrari merchandise away from a F1 fan at an event prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Leclerc's fury exposes Ferrari as serious title contenders

It was all looking good for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc took a stunning pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix and then appeared to have the pace to keep the McLarens behind him for much of the first half of Sunday's race.

Race abandoned after 15-car pileup causes chaos

The race of a FIA sanctioned championship was abandoned at Imola this weekend after an incident involving 15 cars caused chaos in the Italian F4 championship.

F1 News Today: Hamilton hits new low as 'private' Ferrari conversations revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton hits new low as 'private' Ferrari conversations revealed
  • Yesterday 18:11

  • Yesterday 18:11
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as Hamilton left FUMING after qualifying
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as Hamilton left FUMING after qualifying
  • August 2, 2025 17:51

  • August 2, 2025 17:51

F1 News Today: Hamilton admits Ferrari issues as Verstappen blasts Hungarian GP investigation
  • 9 minutes ago

  • 9 minutes ago
Race abandoned after 15-car pileup causes chaos
  • Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
Christian Horner

Christian Horner exit signals new low for Max Verstappen and Red Bull
  • Yesterday 21:54

  • Yesterday 21:54
Lewis Hamilton

'Useless' Lewis is right: Hamilton should retire from F1
  • Yesterday 20:55

  • Yesterday 20:55
Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen blasts FIA stewards investigation after controversial Lewis Hamilton incident
  • Yesterday 19:54

  • Yesterday 19:54
Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Lewis Hamilton battle
  • Yesterday 19:06

  • Yesterday 19:06
