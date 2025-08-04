F1 News Today: Hamilton admits Ferrari issues as Verstappen blasts Hungarian GP investigation
Lewis Hamilton issued a concerning comment about his future at Ferrari following the Hungarian Grand Prix.
FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle
The FIA have reached a verdict over Max Verstappen's overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix after the F1 champion was noted by the stewards.
Verstappen blasts FIA stewards investigation after controversial Hamilton incident
Max Verstappen has called out the FIA's stewards for placing him under investigation after an incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton takes Ferrari merchandise OFF fan at Hungarian GP
Lewis Hamilton was filmed snatching Ferrari merchandise away from a F1 fan at an event prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Leclerc's fury exposes Ferrari as serious title contenders
It was all looking good for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc took a stunning pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix and then appeared to have the pace to keep the McLarens behind him for much of the first half of Sunday's race.
Race abandoned after 15-car pileup causes chaos
The race of a FIA sanctioned championship was abandoned at Imola this weekend after an incident involving 15 cars caused chaos in the Italian F4 championship.
