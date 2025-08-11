F1 News Today: Russell Mercedes contract verdict issued as Perez handed F1 RETURN boost

Sergio Perez's disappointing end to life at Red Bull may prove fruitful for a potential return to F1, and is stock has arguably risen since his departure at the end of last year.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes 'will offer' George Russell new contract

Mercedes star George Russell is believed to be on the brink of signing a new contract with Toto Wolff's F1 outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

Expensive, old and set in his ways - Examining the reasons why Lewis Hamilton won't return to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has been tentatively linked with a move back to his Mercedes comfort zone, with his Ferrari debut exploding on the launch pad.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team issue official summer shutdown update

Williams F1 team have issued an update over their plans for the summer shutdown.

➡️ READ MORE

I was a poor driving instructor living on a farm and now I’m an F1 billionaire

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff is a popular figure in the paddock, and is one of the sport's most successful businessmen. But it hasn't always been that way.

➡️ READ MORE

Related