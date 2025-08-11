close global

Perez

F1 News Today: Russell Mercedes contract verdict issued as Perez handed F1 RETURN boost

Perez

Sergio Perez's disappointing end to life at Red Bull may prove fruitful for a potential return to F1, and is stock has arguably risen since his departure at the end of last year.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes 'will offer' George Russell new contract

Mercedes star George Russell is believed to be on the brink of signing a new contract with Toto Wolff's F1 outfit.

➡️ READ MORE

Expensive, old and set in his ways - Examining the reasons why Lewis Hamilton won't return to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has been tentatively linked with a move back to his Mercedes comfort zone, with his Ferrari debut exploding on the launch pad.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team issue official summer shutdown update

Williams F1 team have issued an update over their plans for the summer shutdown.

➡️ READ MORE

I was a poor driving instructor living on a farm and now I’m an F1 billionaire

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff is a popular figure in the paddock, and is one of the sport's most successful businessmen. But it hasn't always been that way.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 News Today: Official Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as FIA in embarrassing blunder
F1 Today

  • Yesterday 15:46
F1 News Today: Daniel Ricciardo issues F1 future update as legendary return confirmed at famous track
F1 Today

  • August 9, 2025 20:41

Lewis Hamilton handed 2025 boost in key Charles Leclerc admission

  • 42 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

How Max Verstappen caused complete FIA rules reset

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Former F1 stars join Novak Djokovic in Le Mans team takeover

  • Yesterday 22:56
Daniel Ricciardo

How Max Verstappen played a key role in ‘emotional’ Red Bull moment after Daniel Ricciardo incident

  • Yesterday 21:56
Red Bull driver issue hands Sergio Perez F1 return boost

  • Yesterday 20:59
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

  • 28 july
 Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

  • 4 august
 FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
50.000+ views

  • 26 july
 F1 Penalty Points: Max Verstappen race ban looms as FIA issue penalty verdict for Lewis Hamilton incident
30.000+ views

  • 4 august

