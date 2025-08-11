F1 News Today: Russell Mercedes contract verdict issued as Perez handed F1 RETURN boost
Sergio Perez's disappointing end to life at Red Bull may prove fruitful for a potential return to F1, and is stock has arguably risen since his departure at the end of last year.
Mercedes 'will offer' George Russell new contract
Mercedes star George Russell is believed to be on the brink of signing a new contract with Toto Wolff's F1 outfit.
Expensive, old and set in his ways - Examining the reasons why Lewis Hamilton won't return to Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton has been tentatively linked with a move back to his Mercedes comfort zone, with his Ferrari debut exploding on the launch pad.
F1 team issue official summer shutdown update
Williams F1 team have issued an update over their plans for the summer shutdown.
I was a poor driving instructor living on a farm and now I’m an F1 billionaire
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff is a popular figure in the paddock, and is one of the sport's most successful businessmen. But it hasn't always been that way.
