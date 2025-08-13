F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton facing impossible decision as team hit with driver sacking ultimatum
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes exit was more than just an F1 switch. Instead, it was like a divorce after 30 years of marriage, heart-wrenching to watch as the champion was forced to leave his kids behind at the family home with Toto Wolff. And now, the champion faces an impossible decision.
Aston Martin receive Lance Stroll sacking ultimatum
Aston Martin have been told they must drop Lance Stroll if they want to become an F1 championship-contending team by Ralf Schumacher.
Former Red Bull star reveals how close Verstappen came to signing with Mercedes
A former Red Bull F1 driver has admitted he was 'convinced' Max Verstappen was set to make a stunning switch to Mercedes following 'intense' talks between the two teams.
F1 boss proposes MAJOR sprint race shake-up
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has proposed changes to the sprint format after increased demands to host more races on the calendar.
Mercedes share crucial date in F1 summer shutdown updatek
Mercedes have used popular reserve driver Valtteri Bottas to explain their summer shutdown plans, revealing the crucial date of their return.
