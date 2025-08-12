Aston Martin receive Lance Stroll sacking ultimatum

Aston Martin have been told they must drop Lance Stroll if they want to become an F1 championship-contending team by Ralf Schumacher.

Following the signing of Adrian Newey, who has been tasked exclusively with working on the 2026 car, there are hopes that Aston Martin can finally become championship contenders next season.

The team currently fields the lineup of Fernando Alonso and Stroll, who is team owner Lawrence Stroll’s son, and has struggled in qualifying compared to his two-time world champion team-mate in 2025.

Speaking to Bild, former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Schumacher was asked if he thinks Aston Martin need to dismiss Stroll to become a championship-winning team.

"If he [Lawrence Stroll] really wants to become world champion, he has to fire his son," Schumacher said.

"Lance's 0-27 in qualifying against his teammate Fernando Alonso says it all. The father has to decide: emotion or success. If he's serious, he has to completely rethink the driver pairing for 2026. I think he knows that, but the decision is difficult for him."

Ralf Schumacher asks Aston Martin to consider driver lineup

Should Aston Martin rethink their driver lineup?

Despite Stroll’s qualifying deficit to Alonso, the pair are on equal points in the championship after Aston Martin enjoyed a resurgence at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Stroll has finished in the points on three occasions in 2025, in what has been a tough year for his team who have struggled to perform consistently.

Schumacher has previously been critical of the Canadian driver, condemning his attitude at the British GP where Stroll described the car as ‘the worst piece of s**t I’ve ever driven in my life’, despite achieving a P7 finish.

Following his comments, Schumacher stated that Stroll should apologise to his team and blasted his comments as ‘completely unacceptable’.

"We are often criticised for being too harsh on him, and maybe we are sometimes," he said on the Sky Deutschland Backstage Pitlane podcast.

"I have to say, this statement is very disappointing, and quite honestly, it’s a question of manners. You have to imagine the external impact.

"The mechanics who work there day in, day out so that the two can race - and then the boss’s son comes along and says: ‘Wonderful, and with such a c***** car.’ I have to say, that’s completely unacceptable, that’s an absolute no-go.

"I would hope that at the next race he goes and apologises. It’s just a shame, unspeakable, and it indicates a poor upbringing. I don’t know what movie he thinks he is in, but such statements diminish his own results.

"These are important points, after all. One mustn’t forget: These are also important bonuses for the mechanics and the like.

"And when someone then ruins it like that - quite honestly, you have to say: Grade F, dear Lance - and apologise to the team."

