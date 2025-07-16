close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lance Stroll walks along the F1 paddock in a white top, inset in a circle sits a sky sports microphone

Sky F1 pundit demands apology from star driver after X-RATED outburst

Sky F1 pundit demands apology from star driver after X-RATED outburst

Lance Stroll walks along the F1 paddock in a white top, inset in a circle sits a sky sports microphone

Sky Germany pundit and former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has called Lance Stroll to apologise to his team after an incident at the British Grand Prix.

During the race last time out at Silverstone, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll called his AMR25 the 'worst piece of ****' he'd ever driven, despite finishing up in seventh and running in the podium places for several laps.

Aston Martin have had a tough first half of the season, currently sat down in eighth in the constructors' championship, with Stroll only having picked up 20 points from 12 grands prix weekends.

The Canadian racer is still ahead of two-time world champion team-mate Fernando Alonso, however, in what has been an improved season for Stroll compared to his 2024 exploits.

However, his X-rated outburst at the British GP caught the attention of Schumacher, who went on to suggest that Stroll's behaviour is unacceptable, and that he should apologise to the wider team.

"I have to say, this statement is very disappointing, and quite honestly, it's a question of manners," Schumacher said on the Sky Germany Backstage Boxengasse podcast. "You have to imagine the public perception of it.

Ralf Schumacher was not happy with Lance Stroll's comments

"The mechanics who work day in, day out so that the two of them can race - and then the boss's son comes along and says: 'Wonderful, and with such a s*** car'. I have to say, that's not on, that's an absolute no-go.

"It's unspeakable and doesn't indicate a good upbringing. I really don't know what film he's living in, but it's a shame to ruin his own result like that. Dear Lance, apologise to the team."

F1 HEADLINES: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

READ MORE: F1 2025 driver lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

READ MORE: Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

Related

Aston Martin Fernando Alonso British Grand Prix Lance Stroll Ralf Schumacher
Lance Stroll delivers Canadian Grand Prix health update after 'BRUTAL' F1 injury
Canadian Grand Prix

Lance Stroll delivers Canadian Grand Prix health update after 'BRUTAL' F1 injury

  • June 13, 2025 18:42
Why only 18 F1 drivers lined up on the grid at Spanish Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

Why only 18 F1 drivers lined up on the grid at Spanish Grand Prix

  • June 1, 2025 14:05

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Sky F1 pundit demands apology from star driver after X-RATED outburst

  • 35 minutes ago
F1 2025

F1 2025 Driver Ratings: Hamilton 4/10, Verstappen 6, Norris 7 at halfway stage

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton can FINALLY get elbows out for Ferrari at Belgian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Christian Horner's HEARTBREAKING response to which F1 team he'll join after Red Bull

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Bottas in private F1 test as rumours swirl over Cadillac partnership with Perez

  • Today 17:57
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Wolff and Horner partnership plan revealed as Hamilton 'could quit Ferrari' over key personnel change

  • Today 15:51
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
200.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x