Sky F1 pundit demands apology from star driver after X-RATED outburst

Sky Germany pundit and former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has called Lance Stroll to apologise to his team after an incident at the British Grand Prix.

During the race last time out at Silverstone, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll called his AMR25 the 'worst piece of ****' he'd ever driven, despite finishing up in seventh and running in the podium places for several laps.

Aston Martin have had a tough first half of the season, currently sat down in eighth in the constructors' championship, with Stroll only having picked up 20 points from 12 grands prix weekends.

The Canadian racer is still ahead of two-time world champion team-mate Fernando Alonso, however, in what has been an improved season for Stroll compared to his 2024 exploits.

However, his X-rated outburst at the British GP caught the attention of Schumacher, who went on to suggest that Stroll's behaviour is unacceptable, and that he should apologise to the wider team.

"I have to say, this statement is very disappointing, and quite honestly, it's a question of manners," Schumacher said on the Sky Germany Backstage Boxengasse podcast. "You have to imagine the public perception of it.

Ralf Schumacher was not happy with Lance Stroll's comments

"The mechanics who work day in, day out so that the two of them can race - and then the boss's son comes along and says: 'Wonderful, and with such a s*** car'. I have to say, that's not on, that's an absolute no-go.

"It's unspeakable and doesn't indicate a good upbringing. I really don't know what film he's living in, but it's a shame to ruin his own result like that. Dear Lance, apologise to the team."

