F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari EXIT verdict issued as Brit absent from key event

F1 journalist Will Buxton has suggested that Lewis Hamilton may quit Ferrari sooner than the end of his current contract, if a rumoured change is completed.

Lewis Hamilton ABSENT as Ferrari conduct major test

Lewis Hamilton will miss a major test with Ferrari as the struggling F1 team attempt to remedy their pace issues with a new upgrade for the SF-25.

The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are part of one of F1's greatest rivalries, but the feuding pair may have to put their differences aside in 2026.

F1 star says Max Verstappen conflict inevitable in tricky Red Bull environment

An F1 star has opened up on how 'locking horns' with another driver is inevitable for anyone racing for Red Bull's sister team.

'Shock and horror' - F1 legend stunned by Horner sacking

An F1 legend has admitted he was left in 'shock and horror' having discovered the news that Christian Horner had been sacked as Red Bull team principal.

