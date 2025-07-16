close global

lewis hamilton, ferrari, graphic

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari EXIT verdict issued as Brit absent from key event

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari EXIT verdict issued as Brit absent from key event

lewis hamilton, ferrari, graphic

F1 journalist Will Buxton has suggested that Lewis Hamilton may quit Ferrari sooner than the end of his current contract, if a rumoured change is completed.

Lewis Hamilton ABSENT as Ferrari conduct major test

Lewis Hamilton will miss a major test with Ferrari as the struggling F1 team attempt to remedy their pace issues with a new upgrade for the SF-25.

The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are part of one of F1's greatest rivalries, but the feuding pair may have to put their differences aside in 2026.

F1 star says Max Verstappen conflict inevitable in tricky Red Bull environment

An F1 star has opened up on how 'locking horns' with another driver is inevitable for anyone racing for Red Bull's sister team.

'Shock and horror' - F1 legend stunned by Horner sacking

An F1 legend has admitted he was left in 'shock and horror' having discovered the news that Christian Horner had been sacked as Red Bull team principal.

Latest F1 News

FIA president responds to 'reign of TERROR' accusations

  • 4 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari EXIT verdict issued as Brit absent from key event
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Sky F1 star Naomi Schiff emotional as she teases major pregnancy update

  • Yesterday 22:57
Charles Leclerc issues 'bite' caution around Roscoe Hamilton

  • Yesterday 21:55
Lewis Hamilton 'ABSENT' as Ferrari conduct major test

  • Yesterday 20:54
F1 fans FUME as £3,400 Lewis Hamilton merch drops

  • Yesterday 19:56
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views
  • 29 june
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views
  • 13 july
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views
  • 1 july
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views
  • 12 july
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views
  • 1 july
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views
  • 7 july
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july

