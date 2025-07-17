Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony Hamilton has unveiled the key moment in the champion’s childhood that set his son on the route towards F1.

The seven-time world champion started karting when he was just six-years-old and eventually got his first start in the sport with McLaren, which in 2008 was run by legendary boss Ron Dennis.

Hamilton Sr has recently revealed the moment his son met Dennis when he was a child, that turned out to be a life-changing experience for the future world champion.

"Probably one of the biggest experiences, I think, was meeting Ron Dennis at the Autosport Awards when Lewis was just about 10 years of age," Anthony said to Dose Of Society.

"Lewis went up to Ron and said, 'One day I want to race for McLaren.' And Ron said, 'Here's my number, come back in nine years' time.'

"I just had an ordinary job. We had no idea where the karting would lead us. It was an opportunity where, you know, I believe God puts you in the right place at the right time. And when someone like Mr. Dennis says 'call me in nine years' time,' you work hard to make sure you achieve those opportunities and maximise your dream."

Hamilton Sr delivers emotional interview

Anthony Hamilton opens up about fatherhood

The champion’s father also reflected on his own upbringing in the interview, and offered some key advice from his own experiences.

"You know, when I was younger, nothing positive ever happened for me," Hamilton Sr continued.

"Seriously. My mum died when I was 16. I left home. I [was] struggling to find a job, find somewhere to live. And then positive things start to happen. And then your life starts to change positively.

"Every time there's a positive change, you just maximise on it and believe on it."

At the Australian GP in March, Hamilton Sr went viral when he embraced a visibly upset Isack Hadjar after a crash during his first F1 race.

His fatherly compassion earned widespread praise, and it came as no surprise when it was revealed Hamilton Sr was also an advisor to the FIA and their Young Driver Development Pathway.

Hamilton Sr was also asked the advice he would give to fathers, and delved into his own personal feelings regarding fatherhood.

"Nobody ever says when you have a kid, 'here's a manual.' So you have to make it up as you go. We all make mistakes,” he said.

“Nobody is ever perfect. But the one thing that you always want, I think, as a parent, you want your kid to be better than you.

"I remember when Lewis was six years of age messing about with remote-controlled cars around the back of our house. You always just hope that they're going to grow up decent human beings, become decent individuals.

“And that, for me, is the proudest thing. He's a phenomenal, phenomenal individual. Both him and my other son, Nicolas. Probably two of the most amazing people I know. And hopefully they're inspirational for others."

