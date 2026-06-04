Lewis Hamilton F1 team-mate feud ignites after Monaco Grand Prix controversy
Lewis Hamilton F1 team-mate feud ignites after Monaco Grand Prix controversy
The start of the Hamilton vs Alonso feud
Lewis Hamilton having a bad relationship with his team-mates is not a new thing and it often comes from a game of high stakes involving the Formula 1 world title.
These days his relationship with Charles Leclerc remains positive after over a year together at Ferrari but then both have not even had a glimpse of the title during that time.
Once that becomes a factor then the gloves are off and a harmonious environment can quickly go sour, as it did with McLaren in Hamilton's rookie season in 2007.
Back then, Hamilton was paired with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, with many expecting the British driver to shadow the brilliant Spaniard in his first year with the team.
But after four races of the season Hamilton was leading the world championship having reeled off four consecutive podiums. By now it was clear Alonso was going to have to defeat Hamilton as well as Ferrari for the world championship.
Despite this, up until that point there wasn't any animosity between Alonso and Hamilton, publicly at the very least. But that was all about to change at the Monaco Grand Prix.
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When did the Hamilton vs Alonso feud start
On the surface it was the perfect weekend for McLaren with Alonso taking a one-two victory in front of Hamilton, but a powder keg had been lit.
During the race Alonso led from pole in front of Hamilton but the British driver was pressuring Alonso for the lead and sensed he could pass his team-mate through an overcut in the pitstops. McLaren, fearing not giving their race leader a superior strategy, brought Hamilton in early - much to his chagrin.
After the final round of pit-stops, both McLaren drivers were told to turn their engines down to bring the cars home safely and while Alonso followed orders, Hamilton didn't.
Instead, Hamilton used the opportunity to harass Alonso, trying to force him into an error which in turn then made Alonso turn his engine back up to gap his younger rookie team-mate.
As Steve Hallam, McLaren's head of race engineering at the time, said to Motorsport Magazine: "Fernando said to me ‘I’ll turn mine down when he turns his down.’ Ron then told Lewis’s team to reduce his power, and I think he then actually got on the radio himself."
Hamilton eventually simmered in finishing four seconds behind Alonso, but his true feelings came out in the press conference, admitting 'absolutely' he was trying to force Alonso into a mistake. But when asked how he felt about finishing second, he retorted "Well, that's why I've got a No.2 on my car" referring to Alonso having preferential treatment.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time/Retired
|1
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren Mercedes
|78
|1:40:29.329
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|McLaren Mercedes
|78
|+4.095s
|3
|Felipe Massa
|Ferrari
|78
|+69.114s
|4
|Giancarlo Fisichella
|Renault
|77
|+1 lap
|5
|Robert Kubica
|BMW Sauber
|77
|+1 lap
|6
|Nick Heidfeld
|BMW Sauber
|77
|+1 lap
|7
|Alexander Wurz
|Williams Toyota
|77
|+1 lap
|8
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|77
|+1 lap
|9
|Scott Speed
|Toro Rosso Ferrari
|77
|+1 lap
|10
|Rubens Barrichello
|Honda
|77
|+1 lap
|11
|Jenson Button
|Honda
|77
|+1 lap
|12
|Nico Rosberg
|Williams Toyota
|77
|+1 lap
|13
|Heikki Kovalainen
|Renault
|76
|DNF
|14
|David Coulthard
|Red Bull Renault
|76
|+2 laps
|15
|Jarno Trulli
|Toyota
|76
|+2 laps
|16
|Ralf Schumacher
|Toyota
|76
|+2 laps
|17
|Takuma Sato
|Super Aguri Honda
|76
|+2 laps
|18
|Anthony Davidson
|Super Aguri Honda
|76
|+2 laps
|19
|Christijan Albers
|Spyker Ferrari
|70
|DNF
|NC
|Adrian Sutil
|Spyker Ferrari
|53
|DNF
|NC
|Mark Webber
|Red Bull Renault
|17
|DNF
|NC
|Vitantonio Liuzzi
|Toro Rosso Ferrari
|1
|DNF
At this point, team orders were banned in F1 and such was the way the race played out McLaren were put under investigation by the FIA for unsporting conduct. Dennis was comfortable with his actions though, insisting McLaren's race strategy was tactical rather than an act of manipulation.
A team statement said: "We are completely comfortable with the FIA’s investigation into our race strategy and that all decisions taken both before and during the race were completely in compliance with the international sporting code", and they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
McLaren feud only got worse
The Hamilton and Alonso dynamic was all downhill from there. Hamilton won the next race in Canada and by this point Alonso was claiming the team favoured the rookie. The next race in the United States was a role reversal from Monaco as Alonso fumed at McLaren for not allowing him to pass the slower Hamilton.
The McLaren civil war was well under way and the squabble allowed Kimi Raikkonen to sneak past both drivers to take the title by one point.
This weekend Ferrari are favourites to win the Monaco Grand Prix and if a title is on the line, how much longer can the positive Hamilton and Leclerc relationship remain when opportunity knocks at Monte Carlo?
READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris
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