F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to Verstappen
While Formula 1 has been in existence as a racing series since 1946, the FIA didn’t announce the formation of the Formula 1 World Championship until 1950.
F1 still stands as the pinnacle of motor racing today with the sport growing to unprecedented levels of popularity.
A total of 34 drivers have experienced the elation of winning a Formula 1 title with their names now etched into the history books and eternalised in motor racing folklore.
Eight of these champions have been crowned in the new millennium with Dutch superstar Max Verstappen becoming the latest new name to be immortalised among the F1 greats when he claimed his maiden title in 2021.
Out of the 34 drivers to boast an F1 world championship, only 18 have managed to repeat the feat and become two-time world champions.
F1 World Champions, the full all-time list
Here is a complete rundown of every F1 world champion since the championship was formed in 1950.
|Year
|Champion
|Nationality
|Team
|1950
|Giuseppe Farina
|Italian
|Alfa Romeo
|1951
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|Argentinian
|Alfa Romeo
|1952
|Alberto Ascari
|Italian
|Ferrari
|1953
|Alberto Ascari
|Italian
|Ferrari
|1954
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|Argentinian
|Mercedes
|1955
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|Argentinian
|Mercedes
|1956
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|Argentinian
|Ferrari
|1957
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|Argentinian
|Maserati
|1958
|Mike Hawthorn
|British
|Ferrari
|1959
|Jack Brabham
|Australian
|Cooper
|1960
|Jack Brabham
|Australian
|Cooper
|1961
|Phil Hill
|American
|Ferrari
|1962
|Graham Hill
|British
|BRM
|1963
|Jim Clark
|British
|Lotus
|1964
|John Surtees
|British
|Ferrari
|1965
|Jim Clark
|British
|Lotus
|1966
|Jack Brabham
|Australian
|Brabham
|1967
|Denny Hulme
|New Zealander
|Brabham
|1968
|Graham Hill
|British
|Lotus
|1969
|Jackie Stewart
|British
|Matra
|1970
|Jochen Rindt
|Austrian
|Lotus
|1971
|Jackie Stewart
|British
|Tyrrell
|1972
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|Brazilian
|Lotus
|1973
|Jackie Stewart
|British
|Tyrrell
|1974
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|Brazilian
|McLaren
|1975
|Niki Lauda
|Austrian
|Ferrari
|1976
|James Hunt
|British
|McLaren
|1977
|Niki Lauda
|Austrian
|Ferrari
|1978
|Mario Andretti
|American
|Lotus
|1979
|Jody Scheckter
|South African
|Ferrari
|1980
|Alan Jones
|Australian
|Williams
|1981
|Nelson Piquet
|Brazilian
|Brabham
|1982
|Keke Rosberg
|Finnish
|Williams
|1983
|Nelson Piquet
|Brazilian
|Brabham
|1984
|Niki Lauda
|Austrian
|McLaren
|1985
|Alain Prost
|French
|McLaren
|1986
|Alain Prost
|French
|McLaren
|1987
|Nelson Piquet
|Brazilian
|Williams
|1988
|Ayrton Senna
|Brazilian
|McLaren
|1989
|Alain Prost
|French
|McLaren
|1990
|Ayrton Senna
|Brazilian
|McLaren
|1991
|Ayrton Senna
|Brazilian
|McLaren
|1992
|Nigel Mansell
|British
|Williams
|1993
|Alain Prost
|French
|Williams
|1994
|Michael Schumacher
|German
|Benetton
|1995
|Michael Schumacher
|German
|Benetton
|1996
|Damon Hill
|British
|Williams
|1997
|Jacques Villeneuve
|Canadian
|Williams
|1998
|Mika Häkkinen
|Finnish
|McLaren
|1999
|Mika Häkkinen
|Finnish
|McLaren
|2000
|Michael Schumacher
|German
|Ferrari
|2001
|Michael Schumacher
|German
|Ferrari
|2002
|Michael Schumacher
|German
|Ferrari
|2003
|Michael Schumacher
|German
|Ferrari
|2004
|Michael Schumacher
|German
|Ferrari
|2005
|Fernando Alonso
|Spanish
|Renault
|2006
|Fernando Alonso
|Spanish
|Renault
|2007
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Finnish
|Ferrari
|2008
|Lewis Hamilton
|British
|McLaren
|2009
|Jenson Button
|British
|Brawn
|2010
|Sebastian Vettel
|German
|Red Bull
|2011
|Sebastian Vettel
|German
|Red Bull
|2012
|Sebastian Vettel
|German
|Red Bull
|2013
|Sebastian Vettel
|German
|Red Bull
|2014
|Lewis Hamilton
|British
|Mercedes
|2015
|Lewis Hamilton
|British
|Mercedes
|2016
|Nico Rosberg
|German
|Mercedes
|2017
|Lewis Hamilton
|British
|Mercedes
|2018
|Lewis Hamilton
|British
|Mercedes
|2019
|Lewis Hamilton
|British
|Mercedes
|2020
|Lewis Hamilton
|British
|Mercedes
|2021
|Max Verstappen
|Dutch
|Red Bull
|2022
|Max Verstappen
|Dutch
|Red Bull
Who has won most F1 world titles?
The current record for the most F1 world titles is seven, shared between Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, although the latter still has hopes of claiming an eighth as his career winds down.
Juan Manuel Fangio sits third in the record tables with five world championships, while Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost have four titles each.
Who is the youngest ever F1 world champion?
Sebastian Vettel currently stands as the youngest world champion in F1 history after the legendary German claimed his first title in 2010, driving for Red Bull at the age of 23 years and 133 days.
Who is the oldest ever F1 world champion?
Juan Manuel Fangio currently holds the record for the oldest-ever Formula 1 world champion, and that record is unlikely to be broken any time soon.
Argentina's finest racing talent clinched the 1957 world championship while driving for Maserati at the age of 46 years and 41 days.
