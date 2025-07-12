F1 team principal gives Sergio Perez green light for sensational return

Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has been given the seal of approval by a former Red Bull colleague following his exit from the sport last season.

The Mexican racer was dropped by the energy drink giants having failed to perform throughout last season, but is now being tipped for a return to the F1 grid in 2026.

As Cadillac look to secure their first driver line-up in the sport, Perez's name has been a popular suggestion.

The 35-year-old has even been backed by former team-mate and four-time champion Max Verstappen for a seat with the American outfit next year, with the Dutchman claiming his career clearly demonstrates his impressive racing prowess.

But it is another team principal who has now given his verdict on Perez's chances of a return, with ex-Red Bull man Jonathan Wheatley singing Checo's praises.

"Firstly, I really enjoyed working with Checo. He's a great personality, great attitude to life, full stop.

"I have no doubt about his pace and his speed. It's been natural since the beginning," Wheatley told F1.

Sergio Perez and Jonathan Wheatley worked closely together at Red Bull

Perez fit for F1 return

Wheatley was formerly Red Bull's Sporting Director and as a result, worked closely with Perez during his four seasons with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

"He put in some tremendous drives at my former team and I don't think it's much of a barrier that he's had a bit of time off between driving a Formula 1 car because when you know how to do that, you know how to do it," the 58-year-old said.

"I spent a lot of time with him early on because I wanted to get to know him and I wanted him to adjust to the team," added Wheatley, who left his role with Red Bull in 2024 to pursue his ambitions of earning a managerial role in the sport.

In April this year, Wheatley officially began his new role as Sauber team principal, and is set to continue as the outfit transforms into Audi next season.

Discussing how working with Perez impacted his own career, Wheatley added: "What I really liked was he pushed me in my sporting role – pushed me very, very hard.

"He made me question whether I was putting every bit of effort in, not that he was criticising but he would challenge you in a positive way and I enjoyed it.

"I think it helped motivate me to become better at my job and I'd like to think maybe it was reciprocal and the work that we did together made him better at his."

Concluding his assessment of the star hoping to return next season, Wheatley said: "He's fully focused on performance and what do you want from a driver?"

