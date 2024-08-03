Wheatley exit could prove pivotal in Red Bull demise

Jonathan Wheatley’s decision to join Audi as their team principal has inflicted a severe blow to Red Bull - but is it really an indicator of their demise?

It has been a tumultuous year off-track for the Milton-Keynes based outfit, who have had to respond to controversies surrounding their team boss, Christian Horner, and reports of internal instability.

Not only has there been reported tensions between the team’s owners, but also discontent within the Verstappen camp, leading to speculation that they could lose their star driver.

Alongside these reports, the team have had to contend with the departure of Adrian Newey and now Wheatley, losing two integral pillars to the structure of their team.

GPFans have examined these major losses, and assessed whether these changes really are an indicator of Red Bull’s demise.

What does Wheatley’s exit mean for Red Bull?

Jonathan Wheatley has worked at Red Bull since 2006

Jonathan Wheatley has served as an integral figure to Red Bull’s operations since 2006, and his impact on the team as their sporting director should not be underestimated.

Wheatley oversees a vast majority of Red Bull’s trackside operation, including pit stops, personnel and the sporting regulations, all integral to delivering a successful F1 season.

He is also the team’s link with the FIA, with his expertise in this department highlighted during their title shootout at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Wheatley’s knowledge of the rulebook prompted him to ask race director, Michael Masi, for one more lap of racing that allowed Max Verstappen to claim his first world title.

Newey and Wheatley have been chief trackside figures at Red Bull, seen alongside Horner during most grand prix weekends, and their combined departure represents a significant loss to the team.

Unlike his departing colleague, Wheatley has no natural replacement which suggests Red Bull have been caught off guard by his departure.

Horner has argued there is enough depth in the team to find a replacement, but the team may struggle without Wheatley's influence until a stable successor is embedded in the role.

How will Newey’s exit impact Red Bull?

Adrian Newey's Red Bull exit caused shockwaves throughout the paddock

Newey has undoubtedly been instrumental to Red Bull’s success over the years, but his departure may be less significant than that of their sporting director.

The 65-year-old's day-to-day involvement in Red Bull has decreased since Pierre Wache took on the role of technical director, who will be a natural replacement for the engineer.

Wache also insists the team are ‘prepared’ for Newey’s exit, but will have to balance their resources between current and future projects.

Red Bull’s aero department will be turning their attention to the 2026 regulations changes, whilst the team also wrestle with the development of their own powertrains.

Whilst Newey’s departure signals the end of an era for Red Bull, his motivations for leaving indicate the desire for a fresh challenge, and Wheatley’s motivations also appear similar.

Overseeing the Audi project as team principal would have been a difficult opportunity to turn down, a more plausible explanation for Wheatley’s exit than deserting a sinking ship.

Will the departures impact morale?

Will high-profile departures tempt Max Verstappen elsewhere?

The departure of these key figures may impact morale within Red Bull, particularly if McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s claims regarding the team are to be believed.

Following Newey’s departure, Brown stated that his team had received an influx of CVs from Red Bull employees, suggesting their lack of confidence regarding their team's future.

These claims have been refuted by the team, and since Wheatley’s departure Red Bull have confirmed they are in a strong position where their staff are concerned.

"Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the team. We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks,” Red Bull wrote in a statement following the departure of Wheatley.

Whilst the departure of key figures has dominated headlines, others still remain including their chief engineer Paul Monaghan, who has served with the team for 19 years.

Will Red Bull survive after major exits?

However, the narrative surrounding these high-profile departures is difficult to ignore, and perhaps the mere indication of Red Bull’s demise may be enough to tempt some personnel away.

The main question is whether these departures will alarm their star driver, Max Verstappen, the driving force behind their success in recent years.

If Red Bull’s instability impacts their development for 2026, an uncompetitive car could be enough to tempt the Dutchman elsewhere.

Verstappen’s exit would truly signify Red Bull’s demise, but it remains to be seen whether Newey and Wheatley’s departures are the beginning of this process or simply represent a changing of the guard.

