Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has issued his response following the news that one of the team's key figures is set to move on.

The reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions have suffered a significant blow having announced that their long-serving sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has agreed to take on the role of team principal at Audi.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen delivers firm verdict as Hamilton and Newey theory revealed

READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

The 57-year-old has been an integral component of Red Bull's success in the sport, helping to deliver several team titles in addition to driver championships for both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

With design guru Adrian Newey also moving on to pastures new next season, the team are going through a period of transition away from the track.

Their driver lineup also looks far from secure, with constant questions surrounding the futures of both Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Jonathan Wheatley is set to become team principal at Audfi

Design chief Adrian Newey announced his resignation earlier this season

Horner pays tribute to Wheatley

Christian Horner has remained calm despite the uncertainty hanging over the team throughout the campaign, insisting that they continue to be undeterred in their efforts to remain the sport's dominant force.

Following the latest departure, the Brit has paid tribute to his compatriot and revealed work has already begun on establishing the 'new team structure'.

"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years," said Horner on Red Bull's official website.

"His contribution to six world constructors’ titles and seven world drivers’ championships, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history.

"Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season, as the Team seek to defend both our world drivers’ and world constructors’ titles successfully. A period of gardening leave will follow in 2025.

Christian Horner believes the team remain in a strong position

READ MORE: McLaren announce HUGE contract extension for star

"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan.

"Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the Team.

"We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks."

READ MORE: F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment

Related