Verstappen linked with STUNNING F1 transfer after Newey deal 'agreed'

Max Verstappen has been linked with a stunning Formula 1 team switch after news broke that Adrian Newey’s next F1 venture is set to be announced.

Design guru Newey announced his departure from Red Bull earlier this year, after nearly two decades with the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari prediction emerges as Newey ‘AGREEMENT’ set to be announced

READ MORE: Audi F1 project eyeing SHOCK signing as McLaren driver emerges as target

His championship-winning pedigree has made him the number one target for various teams, including Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Newey was initially tipped to join Ferrari, after reports emerged from Italy that he had signed a deal with the team. However, this has since been denied by Newey’s camp, silencing rumours that he could move to the Scuderia.

Adrian Newey announced his departure from Red Bull earlier this year

Reports have claimed Newey is set to sign for Aston Martin

Will Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen team up again?

Aston Martin have since emerged as favourites to hire the F1 legend, with reports suggesting that Newey had received a tour of their factory at Silverstone.

Now, according to reports, Newey has rejected Ferrari’s offer and is close to signing with Aston Martin, with a formal announcement expected in September, when Newey's contract with Red Bull allows.

Fascinatingly, the report claims that Newey may not be the only Red Bull star to make the switch from Milton Keynes to Silverstone.

In an astonishing claim, it is reported by the same outlet - Autosprint - that Aston Martin team owner, Lawrence Stroll, is targeting a move for three-time world champion Max Verstappen and that negotiations are already underway for 2026.

Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, but if these recent reports are to be believed he could make an early exit from the team.

READ MORE: Ricciardo issues FIERY response to F1 champion after astonishing claims

Could Max Verstappen follow Adrian Newey to Aston Martin?

The Red Bull star's future has been in question all season, first following controversies surrounding team boss Christian Horner at the start of the season.

Since then there has been a split between the Verstappen camp and the Red Bull team principal - namely between Christian Horner and Max's father Jos - with speculation the Dutchman could begin to look elsewhere.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly expressed his desire to see Verstappen drive for the team, labelling him as their number one target.

Now it seems another has entered the race to try and hire the champion, putting more pressure on Red Bull to retain their star.

READ MORE: Horner reveals exit timeline after shock Red Bull departure confirmation

Related