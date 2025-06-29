FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

The FIA have issued a comprehensive verdict for McLaren F1 star Lando Norris after concerns were raised over disqualification from the Austrian Grand Prix.

Alongside eight other drivers, the plank and skid wear were checked on Norris’ car in a standard post-race procedure at the Red Bull Ring.

Norris and McLaren can breathe a sigh of relief after all items were checked and found to be in conformity with the FIA's technical regulations, and the Brit's race victory remains intact.

Disqualification fears emerged when Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson raised concerns over the wear of Norris' plank after the race, and said: “This plume of dust coming out of Lando’s car, I saw it continuously through the race.

“This is, I believe, the resin plank of the car, you can see all these scrape marks. Many cars have been doing this.

"Maybe I am worrying unnecessarily for Lando’s side of the garage. But if they are to check the plank wear at the end of this race, I am going to be really intrigued to see how they get on.

“It was definitely more than his team-mate consistently through the race.”

Lando Norris is back on the top step of the podium

Norris reignites F1 title fight at Austrian GP

Norris bounced back from a tumultuous weekend in Canada, where he crashed into team-mate Piastri fighting for fourth place and emerged from Montreal without a single point.

Following his victory in Austria however, Norris has narrowed Piastri’s lead in the standings and just 15 points now separate the two title rivals.

Not only did McLaren secure a one-two at the Austrian GP, but also provided thrilling action for fans trackside at the Red Bull Ring, as Piastri battled Norris for the race lead throughout the grand prix.

The Australian driver launched a late challenge during the closing stages of the race and gradually closed down the gap to Norris, but backmarkers slowed him down and eventually hampered Piastri’s late efforts.

