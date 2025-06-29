close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Norris, FIA, socials

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

Norris, FIA, socials

The FIA have issued a comprehensive verdict for McLaren F1 star Lando Norris after concerns were raised over disqualification from the Austrian Grand Prix.

Alongside eight other drivers, the plank and skid wear were checked on Norris’ car in a standard post-race procedure at the Red Bull Ring.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in shock retirement as chaotic Austrian Grand Prix sets title race alight

Norris and McLaren can breathe a sigh of relief after all items were checked and found to be in conformity with the FIA's technical regulations, and the Brit's race victory remains intact.

Disqualification fears emerged when Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson raised concerns over the wear of Norris' plank after the race, and said: “This plume of dust coming out of Lando’s car, I saw it continuously through the race.

“This is, I believe, the resin plank of the car, you can see all these scrape marks. Many cars have been doing this.

"Maybe I am worrying unnecessarily for Lando’s side of the garage. But if they are to check the plank wear at the end of this race, I am going to be really intrigued to see how they get on.

“It was definitely more than his team-mate consistently through the race.”

Lando Norris is back on the top step of the podium

Norris reignites F1 title fight at Austrian GP

Norris bounced back from a tumultuous weekend in Canada, where he crashed into team-mate Piastri fighting for fourth place and emerged from Montreal without a single point.

Following his victory in Austria however, Norris has narrowed Piastri’s lead in the standings and just 15 points now separate the two title rivals.

Not only did McLaren secure a one-two at the Austrian GP, but also provided thrilling action for fans trackside at the Red Bull Ring, as Piastri battled Norris for the race lead throughout the grand prix.

The Australian driver launched a late challenge during the closing stages of the race and gradually closed down the gap to Norris, but backmarkers slowed him down and eventually hampered Piastri’s late efforts.

READ MORE: FIA announce Russell punishment verdict after 'Mexican stand-off'

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren FIA Lando Norris Austrian Grand Prix Sky Sports F1
CHAOS at Austrian Grand Prix after truck causes major damage on track
Austrian Grand Prix

CHAOS at Austrian Grand Prix after truck causes major damage on track

  • 2 hours ago
FIA penalty verdict hands Red Bull DOUBLE punishment at Austrian GP
Austrian Grand Prix

FIA penalty verdict hands Red Bull DOUBLE punishment at Austrian GP

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

FIA

FIA consider major F1 rule change after Red Bull action

  • 3 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix

‘This is what happens’ - Sky Sports F1 star fires Max Verstappen jibe at Red Bull

  • 48 minutes ago
Austrian Grand Prix

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Austrian Grand Prix

CHAOS at Austrian Grand Prix after truck causes major damage on track

  • 2 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix

FIA penalty verdict hands Red Bull DOUBLE punishment at Austrian GP

  • 3 hours ago
Austrian Grand Prix

Sky F1 star worried over late Lando Norris disqualification evidence at Austrian GP

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 27 june
 FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 15 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x