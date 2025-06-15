close global

F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell led Max Verstappen around the Canadian Grand Prix for the majority of a sunny afternoon in Montreal, taking his first race victory of the season in borderline dominant form despite the relatively small time gap, with team-mate Kimi Antonelli securing third place.

Behind that pair was the race's true drama though, as the first cracks began to show in the McLaren title-chasing camaraderie when Lando Norris crashed into the back of team-mate Oscar Piastri when attempting an overtake for fourth place in the dying stages.

READ MORE: Lando Norris CRASHES into Oscar Piastri at Canadian Grand Prix

Norris was eliminated from the race immediately as his championship-leading team-mate continued on, taking full responsibility for the incident immediately on team radio.

An incredibly underwhelming race – that one late flashpoint aside – finished under the safety car brought out to retrieve Norris' car from the front straight.

Friday and Saturday's mixed up practice sessions, as well as the red-hot qualifying session, had hinted at a fascinating race full of tactical intrigue and on-track action.

That was not the product put forward on Sunday. As much as the tense finish that the commentators kept predicting did eventually materialise, it would be a miracle if more than a dozen people who weren't being paid to watch the race from start to finish had endured the full 70 laps.

One local groundhog even appeared to take matters into its own hands, with a video clip circulating online apparently showing it sat calmly on the racing line as it let Lewis Hamilton remove it violently from this mortal coil.

After a strong showing earlier in the weekend, Ferrari could only cruise round in no-man's land to fifth and sixth.

F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1George RussellMercedes-
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.228s
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.014s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+2.109s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+3.442s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+10.713s
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+10.972s
8Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+15.364s
9Esteban OconHaas+1 LAP
10Carlos SainzWilliams+1 LAP
11Ollie BearmanHaas+1 LAP
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1 LAP
13Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 LAP
14Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1 LAP
15Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1 LAP
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1 LAP
18Lando NorrisMcLarenDNF
19Liam LawsonRacing BullsDNF
20Alex AlbonWilliamsDNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

READ MORE: FIA issue mid-race penalty as F1 star forced to retire from Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Standings

