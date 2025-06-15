F1 Results Today: McLaren team-mates COLLIDE to blow championship wide open at Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell led Max Verstappen around the Canadian Grand Prix for the majority of a sunny afternoon in Montreal, taking his first race victory of the season in borderline dominant form despite the relatively small time gap, with team-mate Kimi Antonelli securing third place.

Behind that pair was the race's true drama though, as the first cracks began to show in the McLaren title-chasing camaraderie when Lando Norris crashed into the back of team-mate Oscar Piastri when attempting an overtake for fourth place in the dying stages.

Norris was eliminated from the race immediately as his championship-leading team-mate continued on, taking full responsibility for the incident immediately on team radio.

An incredibly underwhelming race – that one late flashpoint aside – finished under the safety car brought out to retrieve Norris' car from the front straight.

Friday and Saturday's mixed up practice sessions, as well as the red-hot qualifying session, had hinted at a fascinating race full of tactical intrigue and on-track action.

That was not the product put forward on Sunday. As much as the tense finish that the commentators kept predicting did eventually materialise, it would be a miracle if more than a dozen people who weren't being paid to watch the race from start to finish had endured the full 70 laps.

One local groundhog even appeared to take matters into its own hands, with a video clip circulating online apparently showing it sat calmly on the racing line as it let Lewis Hamilton remove it violently from this mortal coil.

After a strong showing earlier in the weekend, Ferrari could only cruise round in no-man's land to fifth and sixth.

F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 George Russell Mercedes - 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.228s 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.014s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.109s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +3.442s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +10.713s 7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +10.972s 8 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +15.364s 9 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 LAP 10 Carlos Sainz Williams +1 LAP 11 Ollie Bearman Haas +1 LAP 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1 LAP 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 LAP 14 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1 LAP 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 LAP 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1 LAP 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 LAP 18 Lando Norris McLaren DNF 19 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls DNF 20 Alex Albon Williams DNF

