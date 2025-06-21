Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has branded one of this year's championship contenders as 'clumsy', before offering some friendly advice.

Brundle's comments came in the wake of the late collision between McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the closing stages of last Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris - who accepted full responsibility post-race - ran in to the back of his team-mate as the pair battled for fourth spot, resulting in the Brit crashing out of the race in what was a heavy blow to his world title hopes.

"Oscar did well to see the first move coming because Lando was a long way behind when he launched it into Turn 10," said Sky Sports F1's Brundle.

"Lando probably thought he got him because Oscar was at an acute angle into the final chicane and tight and wide.

"Oscar wasn't being particularly kind to him, but then why should he? Lando seemed to persevere down that left-hand side when it wasn't on.

"I don't think it was anything other than not recognising early enough that it wasn't going to happen, followed by wiping his front wing on his rear tyres. It was just very clumsy and sort of unnecessary."

Norris has to 'bring A-game every week'

Brundle believes Norris - who finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in 2024 - must take a leaf out of the Red Bull star's book if he wants to realise his dream of becoming an F1 champion.

Lando Norris crashed out of last Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix

"Lando won't win a world championship unless he can stop these weekends happening. It's as simple as that," he added.

"He's got to bring his A-game pretty much all the time, like Max does. Oscar's much more solid in his delivery week in, week out, much more consistent.

"I find it really confusing that those two different levels of performance. He needs to park one and deliver the other one more often, but there's a long way to go."

Just 43 points separate Piastri, Norris and Verstappen following the race in Montreal, with George Russell's impressive victory also putting him into the championship mix.

