Sky F1 put Martin Brundle in helicopter LIVE on air at Hungarian GP

Martin Brundle has already earned the status of a F1 legend, but his most recent exploits at the Hungarian Grand Prix have elevated his already sky-high status.

The 66-year-old has been the consummate professional in the face of snarky celebrities over the course of his broadcast career, and never fails to deliver in the commentary booth on a grand prix weekend.

However, at the Hungarian GP Brundle took his commitment to the entertainment industry to another level, where he delivered commentary and insight from a helicopter, hovering above the Hungaroring throughout FP2 on Friday.

You would think being flung into the air and expected to continue as normal would be a difficult task, but Brundle made it look effortless; still and calm as he delivered his piece to the camera and the chopper undulated amongst the clouds.

From his vantage point, he could name the exact driver and their car as they made their way around the circuit, impressing his colleague in commentary David Croft.

Brundle ramps up broadcast magic

Brundle was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2025 for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting, and was recognised outside of F1 for the value he brings to viewers.

With the honour from royalty safely in the bag, Brundle has not rested on his laurels and ramped up his on screen entertainment in Budapest.

Brundle delivered a unique perspective from the helicopter, where he revealed the advantage it gave him over the view of the whole area.

“Things that stand out, up here. First of all there are a million yellow cabs approaching this place or parked up out here, it's absolutely extraordinary,” he said.

“But again, so many slow cars. They don’t want to take any life out of their tyres and we know this is a right tyre killer. It's like an overwhelming view of loads of slow cars and then one rocket ship turning up and then they all scatter and get out of each other’s way.”

