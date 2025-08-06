F1 fan busted in wild attempt to break into Hungarian GP

An F1 fan was caught at the last moment in a wild attempt to break into the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.

While a weekend of action at the Hungaroring is one of the more affordable options for fans to visit on the F1 calendar, one fan still tried to sneak in for free with a method Ginger, Babs and Fowler would all be proud of.

A video circulated on social media of a fan who had dug a tunnel going under the barriers into the circuit, with the fan making it under but not in time to escape without being noticed.

The F1 fan was caught swiftly by a security guard who was across the situation immediately – although seemed quite entertained by the attempt – with the prevented break in not causing much commotion despite their supposed lack of an F1 ticket.

Security prevent Hungarian GP break-in

Fans on social media were quick to react to the incident, also finding great humour at the extreme lengths some will go to catch their favourite F1 stars in action.

"Even security having a laugh it's so over for them," one fan commented.

"They had a dream," another added with a heartbroken emoji by the side of their reply.

In the video, two passersby with tickets to the grand prix stopped to film the incident, clearly entertained rather than concerned about the break in.

Unfortunately for those who attempted to break in, they did not get to see the whole race in person, where Lando Norris beat his team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri to take a crucial victory before the summer break.

F1 declined to comment on the incident when contacted by GPFans.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren tactics questioned at Hungarian GP as disqualification fears emerge

READ MORE: Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after ANOTHER Hamilton battle

READ MORE: Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari

Related