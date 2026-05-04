Honda reveal Aston Martin F1 revelations after Miami Grand Prix

Honda have confirmed a monumental step forward in their F1 journey with Aston Martin after achieving a first in the 2026 season at the Miami Grand Prix.

After a five-week break from the sport enforced by the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, Aston Martin spread the word among the Miami paddock that they had finally remedied the worrying vibrations caused by the Honda power unit.

Aston Martin and Honda are just four races into their power unit partnership but after making use of the unplanned spring break, they seem to have come out the other side of an issue that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll claimed had prevented them from completing a full length race.

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Across the opening rounds of F1's new regulations cycle, both Alonso and Stroll spoke publicly of their suffering due to the painful vibrations coming from the Honda PU fitted in the AMR26.

Team principal and design legend Adrian Newey even claimed at the season-opening Australian GP that his driver lineup had voiced concerns that the vibrations could even lead to permanent nerve damage.

But thankfully, Honda have now confirmed that there is finally light at the end of the tunnel with regards to their troublesome engine.

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Honda and Aston Martin welcome 2026 first

The introduction of F1's new regulations cycle this season has certainly shuffled the competitive order around.

Mercedes have cemented themselves as the team to beat whilst Williams, Aston Martin and newcomers Cadillac are pretty much measuring their success off of whether they are able to make it to the chequered flag or not during a race weekend.

At the fourth round of the 2026 campaign in Miami last weekend, Alonso finished P15, whilst team-mate Stroll was two places behind him in P17.

On paper, Aston Martin's Miami GP results may look dire, especially considering Alonso was frequently competing for podiums in his first season with the Silverstone squad in 2023.

But when you take into account the fact that Newey's F1 team hadn't seen both cars make it across the finish line until Sunday's race, both Honda and Aston Martin should be celebrating their small win.

What's more is that after reports spread that Honda's worrying vibrations had been significantly reduced thanks to work on the PU following the Japanese GP, the power unit manufacturer have now confirmed that they have practically eradicated the issue.

Shintaro Orihara, Honda's Trackside General Manager and Chief Engineer, provided an update on the state of play following the Miami GP weekend, signalling major improvements for Aston Martin.

"We can see some positives from the Miami weekend with both cars finishing all races for the first time and having no major reliability issues on our power units," he confirmed.

"We have found a way to reduce most of the vibrations, which helps us in securing more reliability, even under very warm operating conditions like during Saturday’s Sprint race.

"It is a small step in the right direction which will allow us to work harder on finding more performance. It will take time, but this weekend ticked a few boxes to help us move forward."

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