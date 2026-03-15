Honda issue statement on Aston Martin 'excuse' after double DNF at Chinese Grand Prix

Honda have reacted to yet another DNF for both Aston Martin F1 drivers at the Chinese Grand Prix.

After a miserable winter and first race weekend in Melbourne, there was only one goal on Aston Martin's agenda in Shanghai, gaining crucial mileage to understand how to solve their AMR26's gremlins.

While the team did manage more running in practice and the sprint this weekend, the vibrations from the Honda engine were once again a major impediment to track time during the main grand prix.

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Fernando Alonso retired from the Chinese GP on lap 32, with Aston Martin citing discomfort from the vibrations as the reason. Onboard footage showed just how much the Spaniard was struggling, even having to lift his hands off the steering wheel on the straights for momentary relief.

The vibrations in the Aston Martin pose a serious health risk to both Alonso and Lance Stroll, and could lead to permanent nerve damage for both drivers.

Stroll himself also retired from the Chinese GP, although a lot earlier on lap nine after issues were reported with the battery in the Honda power unit. The problem caused the Canadian to stop on track, which then prompted a safety car as his vehicle was cleared.

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Honda: We are unsatisfied with Chinese GP result

Honda once again delivered a powerful statement after Sunday's race, stating there is 'no excuse for our reliability and performance' and vowed to uncover the cause of Stroll's DNF.

Shintaro Orihara, Honda’s Trackside General Manager and Chief Engineer said in a statement after the race in Shanghai: "We cannot be satisfied with the double DNF in the Chinese Grand Prix today. However, if we focus on the more favourable areas, we ran more miles than in Melbourne which is encouraging.

"We also increased our reliability throughout the Sprint weekend, but this isn’t yet enough to complete the full race distance. We have improved the vibrations on the systems side, but it’s still an issue for driver comfort. This is a key area to address as we look ahead to the next race in Japan.

"As for Lance’s DNF, we are currently investigating the root cause and work will continue with HRC Sakura, together with Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team, to understand what happened on the ninth lap.

"The 2026 regulations are far from simple, as shown by the number of DNFs and DNSs today. We know this isn’t an excuse for our reliability and performance, and we will strive to improve. We have more work ahead of us, and that is our priority right now."

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