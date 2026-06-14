Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton live in the paddock after landmark Barcelona GP victory

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton reportedly received a wholesome phone call from rumoured girlfriend Kim Kardashian in the Barcelona paddock on Sunday following his glorious first win in red.

The 41-year-old finally brought an end to his 686-day winless streak where full-length races were concerned, crossing the line to finish almost 20 seconds ahead of nearest competitor George Russell.

Hamilton's Barcelona Grand Prix win handed him 25 points to add to his championship tally, which when paired with the fact that Kimi Antonelli retired from Sunday's race, means Hamilton is now firmly in the title fight.

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The seven-time champion can now enjoy a week away from the jam-packed F1 2026 calendar before returning for the Austrian GP later this month, where he will be looking to get even closer to Antonelli, who is now just 41 points ahead of him.

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Kim Kardashian quick to congratulate Hamilton on first Ferrari win

There is a high likelihood the British racing star will be spending his time off with none other than new romantic interest and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The pair were spotted enjoying each other's company all over the world as rumours of their romantic involvement spread ahead of the season opener in March and Kim K finally made her F1 paddock debut in Monaco last time out.

Having tried to keep their budding romance private at the start of the season it appears as if the new couple are now content with taking their relationship public.

Hamilton was seen blowing a kiss to the Skims founder from the Monaco podium last weekend and now, Sky Sports F1 reporter Craig Slater has revealed Hamilton was on the phone to Kim in the interview pen following his Barcelona victory.

Slater was stood in prime position ready to interview Hamilton in the media pen after things had settled down from his glorious race win, telling the former Mercedes star it was 'an honour' to have witnessed his Ferrari grand prix victory.

And Slater and fellow Sky F1 colleague Ted Kravitz have now both confirmed that Lewis and Kim enjoyed some time together over the phone following Sunday's race.

An update given to the Sky Sports team by Slater read: "As the Ferrari driver arrived to conduct his interviews with the world's media, Lewis was listening in to his phone on speaker with Kim Kardashian on the other end of the line to offer her congratulations about his landmark victory."

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix

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