Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to Kim Kardashian as F1 star basks in Monaco Grand Prix glory
Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to Kim Kardashian as F1 star basks in Monaco Grand Prix glory
Yep, it's official
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian finally made their relationship F1 official at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.
Hamilton was within touching distance of a win in Monaco, after he managed to avoid the damage from a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane by serving it under a safety car.
During the safety car period, Hamilton was also placed under investigation for leaving more than 10 car lengths to the car in front, but no further action was taken leaving him free to race in a 10-lap shootout against Kimi Antonelli.
Unfortunately for Hamilton, he couldn't get past Antonelli on the restart, but with his team-mate crashing out and his podium finish promoting him to second in the championship, it was still a glorious weekend for the seven-time champion.
And the best bit? His partner Kim Kardashian was in attendance to watch the action unfold from the paddock.
F1 RESULTS: Monaco GP race times and positions
Hamilton and Kardashian are F1 official
Finally, after months of paparazzi pictures and Instagram soft launches, Kim Kardashian made her F1 paddock debut alongside sister Khloe.
Kim Kardashian was even on the grid ahead of Sunday's race, and like a bloodhound, sourced by Martin Brundle and the Sky F1 team, although she declined to speak to the F1 legend.
When Hamilton stood on the podium, however, Kardashian reappeared at the bottom to support the Ferrari man and filmed the moment on her phone as she watched on proudly.
In response, Hamilton blew a kiss down towards Kardashian and was seen after the celebrations hugging his partner and giving her a kiss on the cheek.
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation
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