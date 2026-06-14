Lewis Hamilton stakes 2026 F1 title claim: 'Nothing is impossible'
Lewis Hamilton stakes 2026 F1 title claim: 'Nothing is impossible'
Hamilton is back in the fight!
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is refusing to rule out his much healthier chance of claiming an eighth drivers' title following a fantastic show of speed on Sunday at the Barcelona Grand Prix.
Hamilton stormed to victory, crossing the line almost 20 seconds ahead of nearest rival George Russell on a day that made Mercedes look fragile and cemented Hamilton as a title contender.
The 41-year-old came into the Barcelona-Catalunya race weekend on a high having overtaken Russell in the drivers' standings last time out, positioning him as Antonelli's main rival.
Hamilton then picked up the maximum of 25 points in Barcelona after winning the race that Antonelli retired from due to engine issues with his Mercedes.
As a result of the Italian teenager failing to pick up a single point at the seventh championship round, his lead in the standings has now been cut to just 41 points.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix
Hamilton reinvigorated, F1 title fight is on
Speaking to Sky Sports after the landmark win, Hamilton faced the cameras and was visibly overcome with emotion.
"The team have been amazing to move mountains," he said. "There's lots of things that I want to change. I changed my whole race team, engineer-wise, and helped get this car, in terms of development, pointing in the right direction.
"There's still a lot of work to do, but to be on the top of that podium and to come across the line in the red car. Wow, I dreamed of it as a kid. I dreamed of it at home, watching him on the sofa, having a bacon sarnie with my family." Hamilton, now a vegan, quickly added that he doesn't eat bacon sarnies anymore, of course.
Looking ahead to a positively glowing future, Hamilton then touched on his title chances, adding: "I think it's just the beginning. Mercedes have got an amazing package and they're so strong. Both drivers are doing such an incredible job.
"It's going to take absolutely everything from all of us in this team to overcome the deficit and to get to being ahead of them and doing this consistently.
"But nothing is impossible, so just one step at a time."
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