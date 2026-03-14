F1 Results Today: 2026 Chinese Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results Today: 2026 Chinese Grand Prix times and positions
Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix could get very exciting
F1 returns on Sunday (March 15) for the second full-length race of the 2026 championship - the Chinese Grand Prix.
The session takes place on Sunday, March 15 at 15:00 local time (CST), which is 07:00 GMT for those in the UK who are in the mood to set their alarms.
Lewis Hamilton returns to Shanghai International Circuit with the most wins and pole positions to his name at the circuit (six of both) and has a good chance of ending his grand prix podium drought.
Having failed to finish in the top three of a full-length race since making the switch to the Scuderia, Hamilton will be hoping that Ferrari's lightning fast starting procedure can once again hand him a good run off the line to get ahead of his team-mate and Mercedes.
Saturday's sprint proved Leclerc isn't afraid to take his gloves off when battling his team-mate on track, but will both of Ferrari's F1 stars find themselves sharing the podium come Sunday morning?
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Russell suffers major issues as Antonelli takes record pole
F1 Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2026
The below results table will be completed after Sunday's Chinese GP, which is set to finish at roughly 17:00 local time (CST) and 09:00 GMT, so be sure to check back then for the full times and qualifying order.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
SPRINT RACE RESULTS: Hamilton survives safety car chaos for Chinese GP podium
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