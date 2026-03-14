All the times and positions from the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

George Russell continued his 100% record in the 2026 F1 season on Saturday with a win in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, but he was made to work harder than expected.

Lewis Hamilton burst forward from fourth on the grid to take the lead after just a handful of corners, before he and Russell swapped the lead back and forth throughout the first quarter of the race as Charles Leclerc watched on.

Russell finally created a little distance from Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion sliding back into Leclerc's clutches for a brief, fierce battle which saw the team-mates nearly make contact as they went wheel-to-wheel.

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Kimi Antonelli eventually joined the party and passed Hamilton on track, but all of that good work was negated by a ten-second penalty issued to him for a first-lap incident involving Isack Hadjar – an incident indirectly brought about by a dreadful start which dropped the second Mercedes from second to seventh by the first corner.

Nico Hulkenberg retired with a handful of laps to go to bring out a late safety car, which brought the vast majority of cars into the pits for fresh tyres. That means a Ferrari double-stack pit stop, which dropped Hamilton behind Lando Norris

However, he passed the reigning champion shortly after the restart to regain his position and remind the papaya team that Ferrari are very much best of the rest behind Mercedes.

Red Bull's disastrous weekend continued lower down the field, failing to score a single point as Max Verstappen could only finish ninth and Hadjar 15th.

READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

F1 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

Race Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes WINNER 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.674s 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +2.554s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +4.433s 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +5.688s 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +6.809s 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +10.900s 8 Oliver Bearman Haas +11.271s 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +11.619s 10 Esteban Ocon Haas +13.887s 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +14.780s 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +15.753s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +15.858s 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +16.393s 15 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +16.430s 16 Alex Albon Williams +20.014s 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +21.599s 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +21.971s 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +28.241s NC Nico Hulkenberg Audi DNF NC Valtteri Bottas Cadillac DNF NC Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls DNF

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

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