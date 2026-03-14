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Lewis Hamilton is pictured in front of a Chinese flag

F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton survives safety car chaos to secure podium at Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton is pictured in front of a Chinese flag — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton survives safety car chaos to secure podium at Chinese GP

All the times and positions from the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

George Russell continued his 100% record in the 2026 F1 season on Saturday with a win in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, but he was made to work harder than expected.

Lewis Hamilton burst forward from fourth on the grid to take the lead after just a handful of corners, before he and Russell swapped the lead back and forth throughout the first quarter of the race as Charles Leclerc watched on.

Russell finally created a little distance from Hamilton, with the seven-time world champion sliding back into Leclerc's clutches for a brief, fierce battle which saw the team-mates nearly make contact as they went wheel-to-wheel.

Kimi Antonelli eventually joined the party and passed Hamilton on track, but all of that good work was negated by a ten-second penalty issued to him for a first-lap incident involving Isack Hadjar – an incident indirectly brought about by a dreadful start which dropped the second Mercedes from second to seventh by the first corner.

Nico Hulkenberg retired with a handful of laps to go to bring out a late safety car, which brought the vast majority of cars into the pits for fresh tyres. That means a Ferrari double-stack pit stop, which dropped Hamilton behind Lando Norris

However, he passed the reigning champion shortly after the restart to regain his position and remind the papaya team that Ferrari are very much best of the rest behind Mercedes.

Red Bull's disastrous weekend continued lower down the field, failing to score a single point as Max Verstappen could only finish ninth and Hadjar 15th.

READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

F1 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedesWINNER
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.674s
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+2.554s
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+4.433s
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+5.688s
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren+6.809s
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+10.900s
8Oliver BearmanHaas+11.271s
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+11.619s
10Esteban OconHaas+13.887s
11Pierre GaslyAlpine+14.780s
12Carlos SainzWilliams+15.753s
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi+15.858s
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+16.393s
15Isack HadjarRed Bull+16.430s
16Alex AlbonWilliams+20.014s
17Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+21.599s
18Lance StrollAston Martin+21.971s
19Sergio PerezCadillac+28.241s
NCNico HulkenbergAudiDNF
NCValtteri BottasCadillacDNF
NCArvid LindbladRacing BullsDNF

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell issues ‘selfish’ verdict as FIA decision announced on Max Verstappen incident

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