F1 Qualifying Results: Chinese Grand Prix times and grid positions

Following the excitement of the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint race, attention will switch back to the main grand prix on Saturday March 14 for the second qualifying session of the weekend, and we will have full results throughout the session.

Mercedes secured a front-row lockout during sprint race qualifying on Friday, just as they did in grand prix qualifying at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last weekend.

They will be hoping they can continue that dominance over the rest of the field during Qualifying in Shanghai, which kicks off at 3pm local time (CST) or 7am GMT.

Article continues under video

Ferrari looked to be Mercedes' nearest challengers in Australia, and the Maranello-based outfit qualified well in China last year, with Lewis Hamilton taking sprint race pole.

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell points finger at ‘selfish’ team as Mercedes handed FIA penalty verdict

F1 Qualifying Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2026

The below results table will be completed after qualifying has finished at roughly 4pm local time (CST) and 8am GMT, so be sure to check back for the full times and qualifying order.

F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying Results Position Driver Team Time/Status 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, although they are not quite as wholesale as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

READ MORE: FIA announce Mercedes penalty verdict after Chinese Grand Prix incident

Related