Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff green lights potential Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli driver pairing
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff green lights potential Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli driver pairing
Could Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli become team-mates?Make us your Google favorite
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has said that he's 'not afraid' of putting Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen next to each other at Mercedes, claiming he's 'had worse'.
Verstappen's future at Red Bull is in doubt heading into 2027 because of the fact his Red Bull team have failed to give him a car capable of challenging for the world championship amid the regulation changes.
The Dutchman's manager Raymond Vermeulen has said that Verstappen does have exit clauses in his contract which would allow him to leave earlier than his current contract end date of 2028.
Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes in each of the last two seasons, although with although the team's current, stable lineup of Antonelli and George Russell has meant that the rumours have quietened a little in 2026.
Instead, Verstappen has been most strongly linked with a move to McLaren in recent months, to team up with 2025 champion Lando Norris at the Woking-based outfit.
But Wolff seems to have now reignited rumours of a move for Verstappen, by saying that he would not be afraid to put the four-time world champion alongside 19-year-old superstar Antonelli, who currently leads the 2026 world championship.
READ MORE: Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
Wolff fails to rule out Verstappen move
However, Wolff has said that, more than anything, they need to maintain the status quo with their drivers in order to try and find some consistency and stability.
Mercedes currently lead both championships, but have had plenty of reliability issues this year, which has meant that they have not maximised the performance of the car and do not have as big a gap in the standings as they might have expected.
"We need to make the car more stable," Wolff told Sky Germany at the Hungarian Grand Prix. "Starting to change drivers now wouldn't be the right thing to do.
"You have to give Kimi time to develop. Max is driving at his peak. He can do everything. The two respect each other. They're from different generations. But having both of them in one team is, of course, a completely different starting point.
"But it's not like I'm afraid of it, I had it worse with Rosberg and Hamilton. I'd probably handle it better today.
"We're not afraid of having the two of them in the same team at some point. But in the current situation, we're happy with the dynamic between Kimi and George. We've made great progress as a team. Adding another variable now wouldn't be right for our long-term development."
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton puts blame on Ferrari, F1 champion blasts colleagues as 'morons'
READ MORE: Newey gives verdict on reuniting with Horner after Aston Martin links
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: FIA confirm another Antonelli punishment as stewards backed over ‘painful’ decision
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen reacts to stunning F1 Lewis Hamilton overtake at Hungarian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:27
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff green lights potential Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli driver pairing
Adrian Newey reveals next Aston Martin F1 plan after mega upgrades in Hungary
F1 News Today: FIA confirm another Antonelli punishment as stewards backed over ‘painful’ decision
Aston Martin to debut new Honda engine THIS WEEK at F1 track
Latest News
Red Bull announce their new Helmut Marko after poaching Mercedes F1 talent guru
- 9 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff green lights potential Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli driver pairing
- 54 minutes ago
Adrian Newey reveals next Aston Martin F1 plan after mega upgrades in Hungary
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA confirm another Antonelli punishment as stewards backed over ‘painful’ decision
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen reacts to stunning F1 Lewis Hamilton overtake at Hungarian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:27
Aston Martin to debut new Honda engine THIS WEEK at F1 track
- Yesterday 21:45
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
- 17 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july