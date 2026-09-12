Fernando Alonso drops shocking Lawrence Stroll revelation

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso has claimed that some 'big name' F1 drivers were visiting his team owner Lawrence Stroll over the summer.

The veteran Spaniard has yet to formally announce his future with the team, although it's widely expected that he'll carry on to 2027 alongside Lance Stroll, leaving a void which has been filled with idle speculation.

Speaking at the FIA's Thursday press conference at the Spanish Grand Prix this week, Alonso was asked by Sky Sports' Craig Slater if the team was showing any impatience over his slow decision-making process, noting that 'one or two big-name drivers who might have replaced you [committed] to their teams'.

Article continues under video

Alonso revealed that some of the drivers in question had paid a visit to the Aston Martin supremo over the summer, presumably to test the waters about replacing the two-time world champion – with Lance Stroll unlikely to be ditched while his father runs the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton blasted by F1 rival as Verstappen names potential Red Bull replacement

Alonso opens up on F1 future (a bit)

"Sure, sure," Alonso said in response to Slater's question. "No, but those drivers, they were visiting Lawrence in summer. Yes, so no urgency."

The Spaniard appeared in a playful mood regarding questions about his future, responding at one point 'Because I think it’s nice, no?' to being asked why news on his future was taking so long to be nailed down.

He did give one serious answer about where his enthusiasm levels lie when it comes to continuing the Aston Martin project, saying: "As I said, I think it’s a matter of understanding what the rules from next year will have an impact or not on the racing and on the driving side of things.

"I think the current cars, as I said many times, are not the best cars to drive and to enjoy. But next year there is a step, I think, in the right direction, hopefully.

"But, yes, at the same time, I need to think what is the best programme for next year and sit with the team. Behind the wheel or in another role, where I will be helping the most, that will be the most important thing to decide together."

READ MORE: Ferrari boss hits back at Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend

Related