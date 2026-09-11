Max Verstappen admits he could be replaced at Red Bull by Kimi Raikkonen's son

Max Verstappen has joked that he might end up stepping aside at Red Bull for their newest signing.

The team officially brought Robin Raikkonen, son of 2007 F1 champion Kimi, into their junior programme this week, a junior programme which has brought the team eight drivers' titles and countless race wins.

Verstappen revealed to the media this week that he was aware of Raikkonen's deal with he and his family were at the Italian Grand Prix with Red Bull last weekend, and had a chat with them before the race.

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The younger Raikkonen is now 11 years old, and has been active in karting from a young age, achieving success in national and international Rotax and WSK championships.

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Verstappen: Maybe I'll move aside for Raikkonen

"Yeah, I met them before the race on Sunday [the Italian Grand Prix]. They were sitting upstairs, so I had a quick chat with Kimi and with Robin," Verstappen told the assemble media in Madrid. "It was good. When they were around I had a little chat and I knew that he was signed already. It's good to see."

The Dutchman has infamously insisted for years that he doesn't see himself extending his F1 career as long as the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, with his current contract – extending through 2030 – not nearly long enough to keep him in the sport long enough to race against the youngster at the top level.

When that was put to him by the media, he joked: "Yeah, who knows. Maybe, maybe not. I guess eventually they also need a seat for him in the team. So then, yeah, maybe I'll move aside."

Kimi Raikkonen on son joining Red Bull

Elsewhere, Kimi himself also offered his thoughts on his son joining the Red Bull junior programme, citing some of the huge names that have come through the Red Bull system over the years.

"We are all thrilled and excited that Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team," Raikkonen said.

"Laurent and everyone else at Red Bull have been incredibly supportive throughout all our discussions. They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin’s progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent, which has amply been displayed in all his karting endeavours to date.

"Red Bull’s Junior Team has had years of incredible success. Its alumni include Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen amongst many others. It is thus with great humility that Robin joins this illustrious programme, and he will dedicate all his efforts to warrant the trust that Red Bull is placing in him.”

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