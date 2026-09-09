Red Bull Racing have officially announced the signing of Robin Raikkonen, the son of 2007 F1 world champion, Kimi.

Kimi Raikkonen had a hugely successful career in the sport between 2001 and 2021, driving for teams such as McLaren, Ferrari and Lotus.

In total, he made 349 grands prix starts, winning 21 races and securing 103 podiums. His crowning moment was winning the world championship in 2007, beating Lewis Hamilton to the title by a single point that year in his first season at Ferrari.

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Raikkonen, now 46, retired from F1 after a three-year stint with Alfa Romeo at the end of the 2021 season, but his son Robin is looking to follow in his footsteps.

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Red Bull sign 'exceptional' Robin Raikkonen

The Raikkonen name is now officially back on the books of an F1 team, with Red Bull confirming that Robin has joined the Red Bull Junior Programme.

Red Bull notoriously have one of, if not the most successful, junior programmes in F1, with seven of the current drivers on the grid having spent time as a Red Bull junior.

Robin, who is now 11 years old, has been active in karting from a young age, achieving success in national and international Rotax and WSK championships.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies today described him as having 'exceptional ability'.

"Robin has already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting," Mekies said in an official Red Bull statement. "His speed, racecraft and natural talent have established him as one of the most promising young drivers in his age group.

"At the same time, he impresses with his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving."

Mekies continued, outlining Red Bull's goals when it comes to Robin's development.

"Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders," Mekies added. "The path through motorsport is a long one, and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential.

"We strongly believe that talent can thrive when supported by the right people, the right culture and the right environment. That is what we are committed to providing Robin as he continues his development. We are very much looking forward to taking the next steps in his journey together with Robin and his family."

Kimi Raikkonen on son joining Red Bull

Elsewhere, Kimi himself also offered his thoughts on his son joining the Red Bull junior programme, citing some of the huge names that have come through the Red Bull system over the years.

"We are all thrilled and excited that Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team," Raikkonen said.

"Laurent and everyone else at Red Bull have been incredibly supportive throughout all our discussions. They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin’s progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent, which has amply been displayed in all his karting endeavours to date.

"Red Bull’s Junior Team has had years of incredible success. Its alumni include Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen amongst many others. It is thus with great humility that Robin joins this illustrious programme, and he will dedicate all his efforts to warrant the trust that Red Bull is placing in him.”

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