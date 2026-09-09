A long-serving member of Red Bull's F1 outfit who played a key role in their Christian Horner/Max Verstappen glory years is now officially a free agent.

Craig Skinner spent more than 20 years at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, most recently holding the role of chief designer between 2022 and 2026.

Skinner initially began his Red Bull career as a CDF engineer all the way back in 2006, progressing on to roles as CFD team leader, deputy head of aerodynamics, and chief aerodynamicist before becoming chief car designer.

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Skinner held the roles of chief aerodynamicist and chief car designer during dominant years for the team, with Max Verstappen winning all four of his F1 championships in that period.

Three of those came during Skinner's time as chief car designer, with 2023 a particular highlight when the RB19 won 21 of the 22 races on the calendar that year.

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Skinner officially leaves Red Bull

However, after over 20 years, Skinner's time working at Red Bull came to an end in early 2026, with the team issuing the following statement:

"After 20 years with the team, Craig Skinner, our Chief Designer, will be leaving the Red Bull Technology team. Craig has been an integral part of our team and its success, and we would like to thank him for his hard work and commitment. The whole Red Bull team wishes him all the best for the future."

Skinner, though, was reportedly on gardening leave, meaning he could not join another team in the paddock for a specified period.

Now, though, he appears to officially be a free agent, at least according to his LinkedIn page.

Skinner's profile on the professional social networking platform states that he departed Red Bull Racing officially in August 2026.

Craig Skinner spent more than 20 years at Red Bull

Skinner linked with Cadillac

Skinner's apparent freedom comes at a time when rumours are swirling over a paddock switch for the former Red Bull man.

Reports in late August suggested that both Alpine and Cadillac were interested in securing his services moving forward, but that he favoured a move to the latter.

Concrete talks between Skinner and Cadillac were even said to have taken place, and now it appears that he would be free to make that move.

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