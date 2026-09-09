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Brundle in white shirt holding red and blue Sky Sports microphone with red and blue contrasting background

Sky F1 star Brundle stuck on grounded plane at Heathrow for NINE hours: 'Pathetic and dangerous'

Brundle in white shirt holding red and blue Sky Sports microphone with red and blue contrasting background — Photo: © IMAGO

Sky F1 star Brundle stuck on grounded plane at Heathrow for NINE hours: 'Pathetic and dangerous'

Brundle was not impressed by the response

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Sky F1 star Martin Brundle has blasted British Airways and Heathrow after being stuck on a grounded plane for nine hours on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old former F1 turned TV analyst took to social media on Tuesday evening as chaos struck airports around the UK.

Brundle revealed that he had been on board a British Airways flight grounded at Heathrow, and described the response as 'pathetic and dangerous'.

The flight, and hundreds of others around the UK, were stopped from flying due to an issue with air traffic control system Nats. The issue has now been rectified, but the impact will be felt at least into Wednesday.

READ MORE: Ferrari have blown it again, only Horner can fix this mess and the Hamilton problem

Brundle blasts British Airways and Heathrow

Brundle was furious at the response to the chaos, which he said left him and other passengers (including some with children and medical conditions) unable to disembark from their plane.

He wrote: "Great work BA and Heathrow ? Nine hours and counting sitting on a plane which has travelled nowhere.

"At a remote parking bay, no food throughout, and mother/baby and a person with a medical condition desperate to get off. As is everyone else.

"Toilets no longer available as blocked. No sign of steps or buses. And that’s before the wait for luggage.

"Pathetic and dangerous lack of corporate contingency and responsibility."

Brundle - furious at response to Tuesday's chaos.
Brundle - furious at response to Tuesday's chaos.

What caused Nats airport chaos?

Nats chief executive Martin Rolfe said the technical glitch which caused Tuesday's major issues meant services were impacted for 'ballpark' six hours.

There is no suggestion that the technical issue was caused by a cyber attack, but the impact will be felt well into Wednesday with a huge backlog of flights now to clear.

Some reports suggest that in total more than 1000 flights have been disrupted.

READ MORE: Honda promise 'big step' for Aston Martin engine and it could be crucial to Fernando Alonso's F1 future

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