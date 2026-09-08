Lewis Hamilton 'too late' Ferrari verdict just put his boss firmly on the hotseat
Lewis Hamilton 'too late' Ferrari verdict just put his boss firmly on the hotseat
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Lewis Hamilton cut a defeated figure after the Italian Grand Prix as Kimi Antonelli extended his championship lead with a stunning victory from 19th on the grid.
The seven-time world champion was Antonelli's closest challenger for the title at one point before the summer break, but has now failed to stand on the podium in four consecutive races, slipping further and further back after finishing sixth at Monza.
Hamilton has battled his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in both of the races since F1's summer break, and has been notably frustrated both times - particularly at Zandvoort, where he insisted post-race that the team's failure to tell the Monegasque to get out of his way when they were on divergent strategies cost them a podium finish.
The pair clashed on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix, Leclerc muscling his veteran team-mate off the track (and down to 10th place) after a bold overtaking attempt from Hamilton.
After Monza though, Hamilton admitted that the ship has probably sailed on his championship changes - and that it's 'far too late' for Ferrari to start giving him priority over Leclerc.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen unhappy after Monza and Red Bull star set to miss Spanish Grand Prix
Hamilton: It's far too late for team orders decision
Hamilton sits 76 points behind Antonelli with - given the likely cancellation of the Qatar Grand Prix - just nine rounds left to go, making any charge for a record eighth title all but out of reach.
"I think from today, we've just lost so much ground to [Mercedes] on points," said Hamilton after Sunday's race.
"It's far too late for those decisions to come. It's too late. All I can do is just try and turn up. I'll get up tomorrow morning and I'll give it my best."
"It's never over until it's over. I don't know how many points it is now, but I'm sure it's 60, 70. It's an amount that, with the pace that they have, it's a very, very difficult amount to close out."
Hamilton comments are bad news for Vasseur
Hamilton's comments, while not directed at his boss - team principal Fred Vasseur - regardless put the focus squarely on the 58-year-old Frenchman.
The Scuderia gave Vasseur a contract extension in the middle of 2025 as Christian Horner rumours swirled around Maranello. Now the speculation about Fred's future is beginning all over again.
Ferrari fired its final ADUO bullet at Monza
Ferrari's vaunted second ADUO engine upgrade didn't seem to pack the punch necessary for the team to match Mercedes' overall package, with only aerodynamic packages to add to the car for the rest of the year.
With Mercedes still to roll out their one allowed ADUO upgrade, and also planning aero changes for the Bahrain Grand Prix (in Malaysia) in early October, things could not be bleaker for the Scuderia right now.
It is only September, but already they are on to 2027.
READ MORE: Ferrari have blown it again, only Horner can fix this mess and the Hamilton problem
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