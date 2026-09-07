Ferrari 'can't' back Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight, Nico Rosberg reveals why
Ferrari 'can't' back Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight, Nico Rosberg reveals why
Hamilton's chances of securing title number eight are dwindlingMake us your Google favorite
2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that Ferrari cannot back Lewis Hamilton as their number one driver over Charles Leclerc, despite Hamilton's hopes of title number eight dwindling fast.
After Hamilton was held up by Leclerc at the Dutch Grand Prix a fortnight ago, discussion around the team centred on how Ferrari should declare Hamilton as their number one and give him the best chance to close the gap on championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
However, that didn't happen heading to Monza, where Hamilton and Leclerc once again got in each other's way during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. The two Ferrari stars started alongside each other on row two for lights out, but battled hard in the first couple of corners.
Heading into the chicane at turn one, Hamilton threw his car up the inside to try and pass his teammate at the start, but this left him on the outside for turn two, and as the two Ferraris tried to get through the next corner, Hamilton was left with no room and forced onto the gravel and kerb, causing him to lose multiple places.
Hamilton was furious with this over his team radio, declaring: "Charles pushed me off!"
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton launches Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision
Nico Rosberg: Ferrari can't make Lewis Hamilton number one
Leclerc would go on to have a big crash and retire at the end of lap two, but the early scuffle with his team-mate cost Hamilton dearly, with the Brit only able to go on and secure P6 come the black and white checkered flag.
Hamilton entered the race 59 points adrift of the Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' standings, but left Monza 76 points behind and with his hopes of winning the title having taken another huge dent.
Despite that, Rosberg says it still isn't time for Ferrari to make him their number one.
"They can't do that," Rosberg said live on Sky Sports post-race. "They have two No 1 drivers, both on a similar level.
"You cannot now, in the middle of the season, put everything just working towards Lewis. It's way too early and that doesn't make sense."
Ferrari prioritising Hamilton 'isn't feasible'
Rosberg went on to admit that if Ferrari did prioritise Hamilton, it would, of course, boost his championship chances.
Still, the 2016 world champion is adamant that it is not 'feasible' for the Scuderia to do it.
"Of course, for Lewis that would enhance his chances to win the championship because the last five races the Ferrari drivers were all over each other almost every race," he continued.
"Of course it costs them performance, and Lewis championship points eventually, but the team cannot do that at this stage against Leclerc. It's not feasible."
It's now on to Madrid for next Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, where all eyes will once again be on Hamilton and Leclerc, and how Ferrari lets their two stars go racing.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton launches Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision
READ MORE: Ferrari humiliated at Italian GP as Hamilton F1 title chances suffer knockout blow
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