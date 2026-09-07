Red Bull F1 star OUT of Spanish Grand Prix with injury as team forced to draft in replacement
Red Bull F1 star OUT of Spanish Grand Prix with injury as team forced to draft in replacement
It's set to be his third GP on the sidelinesMake us your Google favorite
Red Bull Racing have confirmed that F1 star Isack Hadjar has been ruled out of the Spanish Grand Prix with injury, with Liam Lawson taking his place for the debut event at the Madring.
The race in Madrid will be the third consecutive grand prix that Hadjar has missed since suffering a hairline wrist fracture during F1's summer break.
Lawson has since stepped in for him at the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix, finishing P7 in Zandvoort before a disappointing P14 finish in Monza on Sunday.
Now, Lawson is set to be back in the RB22 once again this time around, as per an official update from Red Bull on Monday evening.
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Isack Hadjar ruled out of Spanish GP
"After racing for the team in Zandvoort and Monza, Liam will continue to drive alongside Max at this week’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid," Red Bull confirmed in a short statement.
"The decision has been taken as Isack’s recovery continues to progress positively."
Hadjar will not be racing in Madrid, but he will be there showing his support, according to Red Bull.
"While he is not yet ready to return to the cockpit, he will be in Madrid supporting the team," the statement continued.
"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing looks forward to welcoming Isack back behind the wheel very soon."
Yuki Tsunoda back in at Racing Bulls
With Lawson once again required at Red Bull, it has also been confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda will be the man to step in to fill the vacant car at Racing Bulls, just as he has done for the last two races.
Tsunoda lost his full-time seat on the F1 grid after a rough spell with Red Bull in 2025 and has since been performing reserve driver duties with the team and its junior outfit.
The Japanese driver finished 11th in Zandvoort after the summer break, narrowly missing out on a point, then going on to put that right with a P10 finish in Monza on Sunday.
Whether or not he keeps that point, however, remains to be seen, with Audi having launched an intention to appeal the result of the race.
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