Ferrari endured a terrible start to the Italian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc heavily losing out.

Leclerc crashed out of the race on lap two, spinning at high speed into the tyre barrier after battling with Oscar Piastri into the final corner at Parabolica.

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F1 Results Today: Final Italian Grand Prix positions and times at Monza

Kimi Antonelli roared back from 19th on the grid to take an incredible victory at his home race of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday at Monza, hunting down his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the dying laps for a famous win.

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If there was any remaining doubt that Antonelli will hoist the F1 drivers' championship trophy at the end of the year, his drive on Sunday has dispelled it.

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FIA stewards explain decision over George Russell Italian Grand Prix investigation decision

George Russell was under investigation while leading the Italian Grand Prix, but no penalty was issued.

This forced him to battle on track with Kimi Antonelli, a fight he ultimately lost, finishing P2 behind his Mercedes team-mate.

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F1 champion Nico Rosberg says Charles Leclerc deserved penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident

Nico Rosberg has never been shy about expressing his F1 opinions, and he was typically full-throated this Sunday when asked for his take on an incident at the Italian Grand Prix between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The first-corner incident saw the seven-time world champion force his way up the inside of his team-mate at the first part of the chicane, before being shoved out onto the gravel by Leclerc as the cars flicked left for the second turn.

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Max Verstappen claims broken Italian Grand Prix track nearly put him out of the race

Max Verstappen secured a well-deserved podium finish after an exhilarating Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

He battled hard with the Mercedes duo, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, but ultimately had to settle for third place.

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