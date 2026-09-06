Kimi Antonelli dealt a hammer blow to his F1 title rivals with an incredible Italian Grand Prix victory on a day of abject misery for Ferrari at Monza.

The 20-year-old Italian star roared through the field after starting P19 to overtake team-mate George Russell on Lap 50 of 53 at the 'Temple of Speed'.

Meanwhile the iconic Italian team had a disastrous day with Charles Leclerc crashing out heavily on Lap 3 while Lewis Hamilton could manage only sixth position.

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen produced a terrific drive to claim the final spot on the podium, followed by the McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Hamilton claimed sixth with surprise pole sitter Pierre Gasly of Alpine in seventh and Racing Bulls prodigy Arvid Lindblad eighth. Gasly's team-mate Franco Colapinto was P9 with the final point claimed by Yuki Tsunoda of Racing Bulls.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Wolff blames Verstappen

Latest Drivers' Standings

Antonelli's virtuoso performance at Monza extends his lead to 66 points over team-mate Russell and delivers a potentially decisive blow in the title race. Hamilton is now 76 points adrift:

Antonelli now leads the title race by 66 points.

Latest Constructors' Standings

A 1-2 finish for Mercedes sees them extend their lead over Ferrari to a massive 120 points:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 468 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 348 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 287 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 214 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 75 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 62 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 16 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

READ MORE: Hamilton blasts Leclerc before Ferrari star crashes out of Italian GP

F1 RESULTS: Final Italian Grand Prix positions and times at Monza

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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