F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Italian Grand Prix drama show at Monza
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after Italian Grand Prix drama show at Monza
Antonelli deals a title race hammer blowMake us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli dealt a hammer blow to his F1 title rivals with an incredible Italian Grand Prix victory on a day of abject misery for Ferrari at Monza.
The 20-year-old Italian star roared through the field after starting P19 to overtake team-mate George Russell on Lap 50 of 53 at the 'Temple of Speed'.
Meanwhile the iconic Italian team had a disastrous day with Charles Leclerc crashing out heavily on Lap 3 while Lewis Hamilton could manage only sixth position.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen produced a terrific drive to claim the final spot on the podium, followed by the McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Hamilton claimed sixth with surprise pole sitter Pierre Gasly of Alpine in seventh and Racing Bulls prodigy Arvid Lindblad eighth. Gasly's team-mate Franco Colapinto was P9 with the final point claimed by Yuki Tsunoda of Racing Bulls.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Wolff blames Verstappen
Latest Drivers' Standings
Antonelli's virtuoso performance at Monza extends his lead to 66 points over team-mate Russell and delivers a potentially decisive blow in the title race. Hamilton is now 76 points adrift:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|267
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|201
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|191
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard
|171
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|155
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|127
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard
|116
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|71
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|51
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|29
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|21
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut
|10
|15
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi Revolut
|6
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|6
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|5
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|3
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Cadillac
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
A 1-2 finish for Mercedes sees them extend their lead over Ferrari to a massive 120 points:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|468
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|348
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|287
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|214
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|75
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|62
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|16
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|3
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
READ MORE: Hamilton blasts Leclerc before Ferrari star crashes out of Italian GP
F1 RESULTS: Final Italian Grand Prix positions and times at Monza
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