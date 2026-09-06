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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Netherlands, 2026

FIA announce pit lane start for F1 champion at Italian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Netherlands, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce pit lane start for F1 champion at Italian Grand Prix

Alonso took a new engine overnight

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from the pit lane.

The FIA confirmed on Sunday morning that the 45-year-old Aston Martin star took new engine components overnight which are outside his allotted allowance.

The move comes with the Spaniard's AMR26 continuing to struggle for power due to the much-documented issues with the team's Honda power unit.

The Japanese giant brought its first upgraded power unit to the recent Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Alonso had initially qualified 21st for Sunday's race, with only team-mate Lance Stroll behind him.

An Aston Martin statement read: "Yesterday in Q1 we identified some abnormal behaviour (in the data) on some of the PU components of Fernando's car. This prevented Fernando from completing a final run in qualifying.

"We worked on the car overnight as a result and Fernando's car will start the race from the pit lane."

Red Bull's Liam Lawson will also start Sunday's race from the pit lane. He was already set to start from the back after a 35-place grid penalty for power unit component changes. But now it is a pit lane start following rear wing changes made after qualifying.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton criticises Ferrari AGAIN at Italian Grand Prix

Updated grid with Alonso and Lawson pitlane starts

The full starting grid, subject to final official FIA confirmation around one hour before lights out, is as follows:

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid
Pos Driver Team
1 Pierre Gasly Alpine
2 George Russell Mercedes
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull
6 *Oscar Piastri McLaren
7 Franco Colapinto Alpine
8 Lando Norris McLaren
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
11 Ollie Bearman Haas
12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
13 Carlos Sainz Williams
14 Esteban Ocon Haas
15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls
16 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
17 Sergio Perez Cadillac
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
19 **Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
20 ***Alex Albon Williams
Pit Lane Liam Lawson Red Bull
Pit lane Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

* Oscar Piastri starts P6 after a three-place penalty for impeding in qualifying.

** Kimi Antonelli starts P20 after taking a 30-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance.

*** Alex Albon starts P21 after taking a 20-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance.

Liam Lawson starts from the pit lane after taking a 35-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance and then rear wing changes following qualifying.

Fernando Alonso starts from the pit lane for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance following qualifying.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes missed pole at Italian Grand Prix: 'We got done over'

READ MORE: FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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