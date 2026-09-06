FIA announce pit lane start for F1 champion at Italian Grand Prix
FIA announce pit lane start for F1 champion at Italian Grand Prix
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Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from the pit lane.
The FIA confirmed on Sunday morning that the 45-year-old Aston Martin star took new engine components overnight which are outside his allotted allowance.
The move comes with the Spaniard's AMR26 continuing to struggle for power due to the much-documented issues with the team's Honda power unit.
The Japanese giant brought its first upgraded power unit to the recent Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
Alonso had initially qualified 21st for Sunday's race, with only team-mate Lance Stroll behind him.
An Aston Martin statement read: "Yesterday in Q1 we identified some abnormal behaviour (in the data) on some of the PU components of Fernando's car. This prevented Fernando from completing a final run in qualifying.
"We worked on the car overnight as a result and Fernando's car will start the race from the pit lane."
Red Bull's Liam Lawson will also start Sunday's race from the pit lane. He was already set to start from the back after a 35-place grid penalty for power unit component changes. But now it is a pit lane start following rear wing changes made after qualifying.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton criticises Ferrari AGAIN at Italian Grand Prix
Updated grid with Alonso and Lawson pitlane starts
The full starting grid, subject to final official FIA confirmation around one hour before lights out, is as follows:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|*Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|19
|**Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|20
|***Alex Albon
|Williams
|Pit Lane
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|Pit lane
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
* Oscar Piastri starts P6 after a three-place penalty for impeding in qualifying.
** Kimi Antonelli starts P20 after taking a 30-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance.
*** Alex Albon starts P21 after taking a 20-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance.
Liam Lawson starts from the pit lane after taking a 35-place penalty for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance and then rear wing changes following qualifying.
Fernando Alonso starts from the pit lane for power unit component changes outside his allotted allowance following qualifying.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff blames Max Verstappen for Mercedes missed pole at Italian Grand Prix: 'We got done over'
READ MORE: FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
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