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Toto Wolff, Mercedes, Las Vegas, 2024

Angry Toto Wolff punches computer screen as Mercedes plan goes wrong at F1 Italian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff, Mercedes, Las Vegas, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

Angry Toto Wolff punches computer screen as Mercedes plan goes wrong at F1 Italian Grand Prix

Toto was not a happy man

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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The frustration was clear at Monza as an angry Toto Wolff punched his computer screen in utter despair on Saturday afternoon.

The 54-year-old Silver Arrows team principal was furious when George Russell failed to grab pole position for Sunday afternoon's Italian Grand Prix.

British star Russell was just edged out by surprise package Pierre Gasly of Alpine - and the computer screen on Wolff's desk bore the full brunt of his frustration.

The anger was clear for Toto, though he did stop short of putting his full body behind the punch. He has a $215million cost cap to worry about after all, and Mercedes already "haven't got enough money to put developments on the cars".

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton rival hit with penalty as Wolff blames Verstappen

Computer screen survives Wolff punch

Afterwards he explained why his anger had boiled over when asked on the team's social media channels if he had broken the screen.

"It's okay [the screen]. I just cared so much for George to be on pole - he was the quickest car out there and then we got obviously compromised on the last lap so that was annoying."

Toto explains qualifying frustration

Wolff elaborated further on how Mercedes lost pole as he told Sky Sports: "At the end, we got done over by Max [Verstappen] in the final round when preparing.

"You know, when launching the lap, it was just much too close, and that compromised the lap time eventually, and that lost pole position."

While Russell still took P2 and is a firm favourite still to win the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, Wolff refuses to rule out the possibility of an upset from the Alpine team after Pierre Gasly claimed a totally unexpected pole position.

"You always need to take everybody seriously. They have a huge amount of straight-line speed. They've taken away a lot of drag, and on a single lap, that proved to be what is necessary.

George Russell will start from P2 at Monza on Sunday.
George Russell will start from P2 at Monza on Sunday.

"The race is a completely different ball game, so we shall see."

While Russell starts from P2 later on Sunday, championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start from P20 after taking a 30-place grid penalty for using power unit components outside of his allotted allowance.

Lights out at Monza is at 3pm local time (2pm UK, 9am Eastern) with Sky Sports broadcasting live in the UK and Channel 4 having highlights. Apple TV have the call in the US.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton criticises Ferrari AGAIN at Italian Grand Prix

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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