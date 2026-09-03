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Monza, 2023, generic, podium

F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monza after heat hazard declared

Monza, 2023, generic, podium — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monza after heat hazard declared

Sun, sun and more sun at Monza

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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The European F1 season is hitting its final stages as the Italian Grand Prix serves up some late summer action, summer indeed especially going by the weather forecasts.

Monza is round 13 of the season so while it's the penultimate European race of the campaign (for now), there are still an additional 10 races after. So with 250 points up for grabs absolutely everything is all to play for.

This weekend is pivotal for the world championship, with leader Kimi Antonelli ready to take a grid penalty following a full engine change, leaving the door open to his rivals Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to capitalise in Monza.

But will the weather play a factor in how the weekend will shape up? The FIA have already declared a heat hazard and here is a detailed look at how the weekend will shape up.

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Italian Grand Prix 2026 weather

This is how the current forecast looks for Monza across the weekend at the Royal Park near Milan, which we will continue to update right up until the race.

Friday September 4: Friday practice

Free practice begins at 12.30pm local time (11.30am UK time) and the midday heat in Monza will reach 30 degrees. There is a zero per cent chance of rain and a very light wind which is unlikely to effect any handling.

Temperatures creep up three more degrees for second practice at 4pm (3pm UK time), which will hold until the evening. No rain is expected although the light wind changes direction from flowing north westerly to south easterly.

Saturday September 5: Saturday practice and qualifying

Qualifying day is expected to be the toughest for the drivers when it comes to the searing heat. Bur first the final practice session at 12.30pm (11.30am UK time) largely matches conditions from FP1 on the Friday.

The wind speed increases to 6mph across an easterly direction but despite being a cross wind on the straights, heading into turn one is unlikely to bother drivers.

For qualifying at 4pm (3pm UK time) temperatures are set to hit their highest of the weekend at 35 degrees, offering a severe challenge to the drivers. No rain is forecast and the wind will maintain it's 6mph easterly direction.

Sunday September 6, Race day

With no rain expected already throughout the Monza weekend, race day is no different. The 3pm start (2pm UK time) sees temperatures start at 32 degrees but creep up slightly to 33 during the race.

The wind is expected to cut across the track again at 6mph but in a westerly direction instead. With a wall-to-wall sunshine weekend expected at the Italian Grand Prix, drivers and teams shouldn't have too many nasty surprises.

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